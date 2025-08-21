What’s new in the Wikipedia Library? (April – June 2025)

In the last quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, we celebrated the first million links added through The Wikipedia Library; added the Wall Street Journal in English, Chinese and Japanese; and secured a more memorable domain name.

New partnership with Dow Jones

Collections from Dow Jones & Company, including the Wall Street Journal are now available to editors who are eligible for The Wikipedia Library. Through this partnership, Dow Jones will be providing experienced Wikipedia editors access to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Barron’s, MarketWatch and Investor’s Business Daily. A number of Wikipedia volunteer editors will also get access to the Japanese edition and the Simplified and Traditional Chinese editions of the WSJ. Follow the links below to apply for access.

Partnering with a subscription-based newspaper of record in the United States is an important milestone in our effort to give Wikipedia editors access to quality news and media resources. We hope these collections from Dow Jones & Company will help your research in economics, global trade, policy, and more.

Access renewals

Several of our partners also renewed access to their collections:

Brill renewed access for another year. Their extensive collection of academic research will continue to be available in the Library Bundle.

De Standaard renewed access by providing additional voucher codes, which eligible editors can apply for.

World Scientific is also continuing for another year and is available here in the Library Bundle.

We have another year of access to Rock’s Backpages, an archive of music journalism. Eligible editors can apply for access here.

L’Informé renewed access by providing additional voucher codes, which eligible editors can apply for.

TWL session at Wikimania

Wikimania

Sam Walton and Vipin SJ from The Wikipedia Library team were at Wikimania in Nairobi in August. We delivered a session about The Wikipedia Library, providing an overview of library and sharing opportunities to collaborate for communities. There was an insightful lightning talk as well about The Wikipedia Library at Wikimania.

Other news

In May, we celebrated the first million links added by editors using The Wikipedia Library.

The Wikipedia Library now has a more memorable domain, wikipedialibrary.org, which redirects to the library homepage.

In May, Taylor & Francis hosted a webinar on the topic, How are Wikipedia Citations Building Trust?. More than 200 researchers participated in the webinar, which discussed the importance of researchers’ engagement with Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. The Wikipedia Library team participated in the webinar, alongside speakers from Taylor & Francis and Digital Science, a technology company providing tools and services to enhance research.

Taylor & Francis also shared their research at Wiki Workshop 2025: Carlos Areia, Kath Burton, Michael Taylor, Charles Watkinson, Research Citations Building Trust in Wikipedia: Results from a Survey of Published Authors (PDF, Video).

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation