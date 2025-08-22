From Baghdad to Nirobi: My First Time in Africa #Wikimania2025

From August 6–9, 2025, I had the privilege of attending the 20th annual Wikimedia movement conference #Wikimania2025 hosted in the vibrant city of Nairobi, Kenya. The event took place at the Trademark Hotel in the Gigiri District, welcoming Wikimedians from every corner of the globe.

This was my third Wikimania, yet the excitement felt just as fresh as my first. Each year, I am reminded of how special it is to connect with people from diverse cultures, languages, and experiences. all united by a shared belief in the power of free knowledge. This year held an extra layer of meaning for me as it was my first time in Africa, and I was eager to experience the continent through the welcoming door of Kenya.

My Participation: Sessions, Meetups, and Discussions

I kicked off the first day by organizing the Exchange Corner and hosting an official meetup for collectors, where I introduced participants to the WikiCollection campaign. Born in the MENA region in 2024, this initiative is now expanding into a global campaign. I also presented a poster session about the project, explaining how Wikimedians around the world can contribute. The campaign is organized by Wikimedia UAE and supported by the Million Wiki Project.

The day concluded with the Opening Ceremony, featuring a colorful traditional Kenyan performance and the inspiring Wikimedian of the Year Awards.

A Special Visit to the Iraqi Embassy

On the second day, something truly special happened. Along with three other Iraqi attendees, I received a personal invitation from the Iraqi Embassy in Nairobi. We were warmly welcomed by Dr. Akram Jamil Suleiman, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim.

Our conversation touched on Iraq’s role in East Africa, the possibility of hosting Wikimedia events in Iraq, and the importance of strengthening our country’s presence in global knowledge initiatives. After a guided tour of the embassy, we left feeling proud, motivated, and connected.

Strengthening Regional Connections

That same day, I attended the MENA Connect Meetup, bringing together Arab Wikimedians to discuss the future of WikiArabia and the upcoming Board of Trustees elections. The energy in the room was fantastic, with passionate contributions from colleagues across the region, including Manar and Sarah from the Wikimedia Foundation.

One of the most inspiring parts of Wikimania was meeting youth participants from around the world. Together, we formed a focus group to openly discuss the challenges we face as young Wikimedians, from community engagement and leadership opportunities to addressing gaps in skills and representation. More importantly, we brainstormed practical ways to overcome these challenges, ensuring that youth voices are heard and valued in shaping the future of our movement.

Sharing Knowledge Through Projects and Art

On the final day, I participated in a panel discussion about the Million Wiki Project, an initiative led by Wikimedia UAE, in which I serve as a committee member. We introduced the project, discussed its goals, and explored how others could get involved.

Shortly after, I attended a session on challenges facing Arabic Wikipedia. It was an enriching exchange of ideas, where we heard from experienced Wikimedians about potential solutions.

Later, while exploring the Art Wall, I decided to contribute my own mark, drawing the Iraqi flag and ancient Sumerian cuneiform, the world’s first written script. I believe that the journey of knowledge from clay tablets to digital platforms unites us across time and cultures. To my surprise, when the artist behind the wall was interviewed, he said the most memorable contribution was from “an Iraqi Wikimedian who drew the first alphabet in history.” That moment truly made my day.

Singing in Swahili with WikiChoir

The conference ended on a joyful note with the WikiChoir performance. For three days, I trained with fellow Wikimedians to sing two songs in Swahili, “Jambo” and “Malaika”. This became one of my favorite activities; not only did I learn about Kenyan music and culture, but we also managed to get the entire closing ceremony audience dancing with us.

Cultural Exchange: Discovering Kenya!

Talking about the country, Kenya, attending #Wikimania2025 in Nairobi provided a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the country’s vibrant culture and welcoming people. One of the unique strengths of Wikimania is its annual tradition of being hosted in different countries, each time offering participants the chance to immerse themselves in new environments, learn about diverse cultures, and engage with local communities. This cultural exchange enriches the experience and broadens our perspectives as we collaborate on a global scale.

See you next year..

Jomo Airport – Flight back to Dubai

