Fulfulde Wikimedians Community hosts Capacity Building Trainings to Empower its Hubs/Wiki Clubs

The Wikimedia Fulfulde Community; a non-recognized group of Wikimedia editors with a mission to promote Wikimedia projects in Fulfulde language has empowered its community members with extensive tri-weekly capacity building workshops with each taking place in of its designated hubs/fan clubs.

The workshops cover three of the most popular Wikimedia projects including; Fulfulde Wikipedia, Wikidata and Wikimedia Commons with aim of boosting the skills semi-experienced editors and newbies. It also equipped the leaders of the hubs/fan clubs with the skills in leadership and governance.

Project Goals

Strengthen the community sustainability

Focus on Diversity and Inclusion

Community members motivation and engagement

Activity Breakdown

The Wikimedia Fulfulde community organized seven (7) events in total spanning across its 4 hubs/fan clubs. Here is the breakdown of the activities carried out

Recruitment-Focused: three (3) of the overall events focused on recruiting new editors while emphasizing diversity and inclusion.

Gallery

Some random pictures from the events

