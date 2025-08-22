Over 20 Deaf Students in Ghana Trained to Contribute to Wikipedia Using Sign Language

Students from the House of Grace School for the Deaf have received training to contribute to Wikipedia using Ghanaian Sign Language.

The initiative, led by Ghana’s #Wiki4Inclusion team, aims to bridge the literacy gap for persons with disabilities, particularly deaf students, by equipping them with the skills to share knowledge online.

The training covered account creation, navigating Wikipedia and its sister projects, and understanding media literacy, empowering the students to contribute meaningfully to global knowledge platforms.

The training team included Stella Agbley, Enoch Anyane, Martin Atta Nyamekye (Sign Language Expert), and Daniel Anyorigya, who facilitated the sessions using Ghanaian Sign Language to ensure accessibility and inclusiveness throughout the program.

This session was in collaboration with support from AfroCrowd and efforts spearheaded by Co- lead Joy Agyepong, Wiki Hour Initiative EU.

This training is part of ongoing efforts to promote digital inclusion in Ghana, giving deaf students the tools to represent their perspectives and contribute to the world’s largest online encyclopedia.

