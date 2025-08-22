Wikimania 2025 from My Virtual Seat

I attended Wikimania 2025 online and focused on sessions about culture, languages, women, AI, and learning. These are things I care about, so I was excited to see what I could learn. Even though I was not physically there, it still felt like I was part of something big.

The opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of Wikimania 2025 in Nairobi was full of life. The sound of the Kenyan drums gave it such a warm and joyful feeling, and it set the mood for the celebration.

It was beautiful to see Wikimedians from around the world being recognized, and I was happy to see a Nigerian receive an award. User: Ammarpad got an honorable mention award, and that moment filled me with so much pride as a Nigerian.

I learnt a lot from different sessions:

Artificial Intelligence and Inclusion

One of the main topics was Artificial Intelligence. The speakers talked about how AI should work for everyone, especially people whose languages are not well represented online. They also reminded us that Wikimedia content should always be used in a fair way and credited properly.

Women in the Wikimedia Movement

The WikiWomen Summit was one of my favourite sessions. People shared ideas on how to create more opportunities for women and how to make the Wikimedia space safer and more welcoming. It made me realise that it is not just about increasing the number of women involved but making sure their voices are heard and respected.

Open Data and Offline Tools

I also learnt about the Open Data Editor by the Open Knowledge Foundation. It works offline, helps improve data quality, connects with OpenRefine and Wikidata, and makes it easier for communities to manage open data. This is especially useful in places where internet access is a challenge.

Digitizing Private Heritage Collections

One session that stayed with me was by User Lutarchitecture on Digitizing Private Heritage Collections.

He explained that global licenses like Creative Commons do not always work for African cultural materials. Some licenses are too general and do not protect the cultural meaning or control of the materials. Many custodians are worried about misuse or losing ownership once they share their collections. Heritage is not just information; it is identity, tradition, and sometimes sacred. Without consent and cultural sensitivity, digitization can do harm instead of good.

His goal is to find better ways to protect African heritage, create licenses that respect culture, and encourage families and institutions to digitize their collections so they are not lost forever.

Wikitongues Fellows – Changing How People See Indigenous Languages

During the Wikitongues panel session, led by Tochi Precious, a Wikitongues fellow, Lucy Iwuala shared something powerful. She said some students feel embarrassed to study indigenous languages. During her project, she worked to change that by helping them see the pride and cultural value in preserving their languages.

WikiLearn – The Future of Learning in Wikimedia

The Wikilearn session was another interesting one. Wikimedians suggested adding games and certificates to make courses more fun and engaging. Others said certificates should also be useful in real situations. For example, if you apply for a Wikimedia Foundation grant, the committee could check if you have completed certain Wikilearn courses. It made me think about how learning in Wikimedia could be recognised more officially.

By the end of Wikimania 2025, I felt inspired and full of new ideas. And this was just the online experience. I can only imagine how amazing it would be to attend Wikimania 2026 in Paris in person. I am hopeful, and I cannot wait for the day I get to experience it on-site. Special thanks to Free Knowledge Africa for providing data support.

