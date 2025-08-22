WikiWaves: Ripples of Inclusion & Justice

We’ve wrapped up the third month of the AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice Fellowship 2025, a six-month initiative by Code for Africa and the Norwegian Embassy. The fellowship empowers contributors to expand Wikimedia content on gender equity, LGBTQ+ rights, and climate awareness across Southern Africa, with my focus on Malawi, Zambia, and Tanzania.

August Trainings Recap

This month was an exciting and impactful one for the AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice Project, as we held three sessions that pushed forward our mission of inclusivity and knowledge equity on Wikimedia platforms.



August 9, 2025 – Wikipedia Translation Workshop: Bridging Language Gaps:



Our first session, facilitated by Dr. Marve, focused on breaking down language barriers through translation. Participants learned how to translate articles into local languages, ensuring that critical knowledge around climate justice and gender inclusion becomes more accessible to wider audiences.

August 10, 2025 – Creating and Expanding Articles



The second session was led by Ebubechukwu1 and Rhoda James, who guided participants through the process of creating and expanding Wikipedia articles. This hands-on workshop emphasized not only building new content but also strengthening existing articles to ensure accuracy, relevance, and visibility of African voices and issues in global knowledge spaces.

August 14th, 2025 Office Hour: Community Conversations

To wrap up the month, we held an interactive Office Hour session where participants came together to share their challenges, successes, and lessons learned. This space fostered peer support and helped build a stronger sense of community among contributors.

Dashboard Highlights

From the Outreach Dashboard, we recorded steady progress between June and August. The AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice Project achieved 67,300 words added, 1,090 edits, and contributions across 189 articles, which have collectively drawn more than 22,600 views.

Notable entries created, expanded, or translated during this period include Malawi’s 2013 Gender Equality Act (GEA), the Environmental, Human Rights Care and Gender Organisation (Tanzania), Women’s Alliance for Equality (Zambia), Girl Arise, and Cecilia Chazama, among others.

As we continue, we remain committed to building an inclusive Wikimedia space that reflects the realities and contributions of African communities.

