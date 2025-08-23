Building Bridges for the Million Wiki Project at Wikimania 2025

Muhammed amine benloulou, CC BY-SA 4.0

This year at Wikimania 2025, I had the privilege of leading a panel about the Million Wiki Project alongside three amazing panelists: Ali Khalil, Batool, and Adel Nehaoua. It was a true honor to guide the discussion, answer questions, and feel the energy of so many people curious about how this project can grow across communities.

Some of the best questions came from those who wanted to start new partnerships or explore projects we could help fund. These moments reminded me why the Million Wiki Project exists: to support ideas that strengthen our movement and give them the space to thrive.

But the real magic of Wikimania often happens outside the official sessions—in the hallways, cafés, and informal corners where conversations spark. I had countless meetings, both formal and informal, with people and organizations that can shape the future of our work.

One highlight was a conversation with Rémy Gerbet, Executive Director of Wikimedia France, where we explored the idea of co-funding projects under their micro-granting program. I also connected with Ceslause Okechukwu Ogbonnaya from the AfroCreatives WikiProject; this year, the Million Wiki Project is proud to sponsor one of their special prizes in the AfroCreatives +Film.

I was especially inspired by a discussion with Beatrice Waruing, Advocacy Program Officer at Connect for Culture Africa. Her organization’s strong relationships with ministries of culture across Africa open doors for future collaborations that could bring incredible cultural projects into our movement.

After my presentation, I also had the chance to meet Friederike von Franqué (Wikimedia Deutschland) and Ad Huikeshoven (Wikimedia Nederland). They asked thoughtful questions about our work and our future plans. Friederike also mentioned the Wikimedia Futures Lab in Frankfurt in January 2026—an opportunity where we hope to share the Million Wiki Project once again.

Equally rewarding were the conversations with project applicants. I loved hearing about the Digitization and Open Access of Arabic Manuscripts at the University of Hamburg, and discussing other inspiring initiatives such as WikiTermBase, Documenting Southern Tunisia’s Ksour and Monuments, and the Kurdish Culture Campaign. These are exactly the kinds of ideas that show how diverse, creative, and impactful Wikimedia projects can be.

Walking away from this Wikimania, I feel deeply grateful. The Million Wiki Project is not only about numbers—it’s about people, partnerships, and the belief that together we can create knowledge that belongs to everyone. This Wikimania gave me the confidence that we are on the right path, and that the future of our movement is bright.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

