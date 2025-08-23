Strengthening Digital Rights Knowledge: August Progress in Sudan and Somalia

In August, I continued my efforts under the AWA Digitalise Youth Fellowship by equipping participants with practical skills to improve digital rights content related to Sudan and Somalia on Wikipedia and Wikidata. These trainings not only deepened their technical expertise but also supported the broader goal of expanding accessible information on e-democracy, digital mobilisation, and human rights in the region.

I facilitated two focused trainings during the month. The first session focused on the English Wikipedia, guiding participants on how to translate articles into their local languages, either using the Content Translation Tool or by direct editing on the target wiki. The second session focused on Wikidata, where participants learned how to add references, apply qualifiers, and merge duplicate items to enhance the accuracy of entries.

To address practical challenges, I also held an office hour where participants shared difficulties they encountered. A recurring issue was IP address blocks that hindered contributions. I advised them to maintain two different internet connections so they could switch when one was blocked, ensuring uninterrupted editing.



Office Hour

These combined efforts yielded notable results. Participants successfully translated 23 articles, expanded five Wikipedia articles, and improved 10 Wikidata items, all focused on Sudan and Somalia. This progress demonstrates not only their commitment but also the growing impact of collaborative knowledge-sharing in advancing digital rights across the region.







