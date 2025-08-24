Amplifying Indigenous Voices on Bangla Wikipedia

Every year on 9 August, the world observes the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. Proclaimed by the United Nations in 1994, the day celebrates the strength, diversity, and contributions of Indigenous communities while reminding us to recognise their struggles, defend their rights, and ensure their voices are heard.

The 2025 theme, “Indigenous Peoples and AI: Defending Rights, Shaping Futures,” highlighted both the opportunities and risks that new technologies bring. It called for reflection on representation and fairness, and on how traditional knowledge can coexist with a rapidly changing digital world.

To mark this occasion, the Chattogram Wikimedia Community, on behalf of Wikimedia Bangladesh, organised a week-long online edit-a-thon on Bangla Wikipedia from 9 to 15 August 2025. The goal was to expand coverage of Indigenous languages, histories, cultures, and rights so that this knowledge can be preserved and shared with Bangla-speaking communities everywhere.

Building Representation Through Collaboration

This edit-a-thon placed inclusivity and collaboration at its heart. Experienced editors and newcomers worked side by side with a shared purpose to bring Indigenous knowledge into greater focus on Bangla Wikipedia.

An event page provided suggested topics, resources, and editing guidance. Submissions were managed through the Fountain tool for transparency and progress tracking, while outreach on social media and village pump discussions helped create a welcoming space for participation.

An Aboriginal encampment, near the Adelaide foothills, South Australia, painted in 1854 by Alexander Schram.

Among the new articles were important entries such as Indigenous Rights, Indigenous Languages, Indigenous Archaeology, and Apology to Australia’s Indigenous Peoples. These contributions reflect the richness of Indigenous experiences and help fill gaps that have long existed on Bangla Wikipedia.

Outcomes and Highlights

Over seven days, participants created 57 new articles with more than 41,000 words in total. Topics ranged from rights and activism to languages, histories, and cultural practices. Among the most active contributors, Md Malek Islam led by word count, contributing 7,634 words across nine articles, while Salil Kumar Mukherjee created the highest number of articles, with totalling 5,117 words. Each addition strengthens the documentation of Indigenous identity, heritage, and resilience in Bangla.

To honour their dedication, all contributors received certificates of appreciation and a Wikipedia Barnstar—a token of gratitude for their commitment to knowledge equity.

Why It Matters

This edit-a-thon was about more than numbers. At a time when AI and digital tools are reshaping how knowledge is created and shared, it reminded us that Indigenous peoples must not be excluded. By documenting their stories, languages, and rights, Bangla Wikipedia ensures that their voices remain strong and visible, shaping not only the present but also the future.

The event once again showed the strength of volunteer-driven editing, that people come together for the preservation of culture and the spirit of free knowledge.

Looking Ahead

This edit-a-thon reaffirmed the Wikimedia movement’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity. By focusing on Indigenous topics, the Chattogram Wikimedia Community took another step toward closing persistent content gaps on Bangla Wikipedia.

We warmly invite Wikimedians to join future editions of this campaign. Whether you are documenting Indigenous languages, writing about traditional ecological knowledge, or preserving oral histories, your contributions matter. Every edit helps strengthen the collective memory of communities that have shaped our past and continue to shape our future.

To all participants and reviewers, thank you for your dedication. Together, you are making Wikipedia a more representative and meaningful resource for everyone.

