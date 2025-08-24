Bridging My Wikimania Knowledge: From 2024 to 2025

Wikimania has always been an inspiring platform for Wikimedia contributors worldwide. My experience at Wikimania 2024 was particularly enriching, as it provided opportunities to engage deeply with fellow editors, explore innovative content strategies, and understand how Wikimedia can bridge knowledge gaps, especially in regional languages.

One key takeaway from 2024 was realizing how consistent, small contributions can create a significant impact, particularly in projects aimed at underrepresented languages. Since then, I have applied these learnings in my Wikimedia work by enhancing Odia content, continue documenting Government schemes, Wiki Loves Languages, Odia Wikimedia HIV/AIDS Knowledge Improvement Project and actively participating in edit-a-thons that promote local knowledge and accessibility.

A major highlight for me was the focus on gender gaps in Wikimedia participation. Discussions and workshops emphasized empowering women contributors and creating a more inclusive editing environment. Inspired by this, I also plan to actively support initiatives that encourage female editors in the Odia Wikimedia community, with the goal of helping to bridge both knowledge and gender gaps.

With Wikimania 2025 now concluded, I am looking forward to gathering insights from two of my supportive fellow wikimedians from my odia user group community who attended the event. Their perspectives will help me understand the progress made under the 2025 theme and how it can further guide my Wikimedia work, especially in areas like community collaboration, multimedia content integration, and engagement in underrepresented languages.

Reflecting on both events, I feel that Wikimania is not just a conference—it’s a journey that keeps me learning, meeting inspiring people, and finding new ways to contribute. I’m excited to take these ideas forward so that our Wikimedia projects can stay open, welcoming, and useful for everyone .

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

