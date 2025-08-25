Wikimania 2025: A Celebration of People and Connections

Wikimania 2025 was about people. That was the very first thought that came to my mind as I boarded the plane from Nairobi, Kenya, heading back home to Armenia. During this incredible gathering, I met some of the most inspiring Wikimedians I have ever known – people deeply devoted to Wikimedia projects and their communities.

As a young Wikimedian from the Armenian community, I have often wondered what Wikimedians look like in other corners of the world: what kind of projects people are running, what values drive them, and how their communities thrive. Each time I attend Wikimania or a regional conference, I get the chance to peek into these worlds, learn from others, and discover new opportunities. This year was no different – and I feel truly grateful to have experienced it once again.

Nairobi was my second Wikimania, after my first one in Poland in 2024. Something felt different this time. Maybe I’ve grown more open to talking with strangers, or maybe the venue itself created a warmer, friendlier atmosphere. Whatever the reason, I found myself meeting dozens of Wikimedians – from New Zealand to Nepal, from Taiwan to Canada – through simple, unplanned conversations. Let me share a few of those moments.

Meeting a Wikimedian from New Zealand

While waiting at Dubai International Airport with two Ukrainian Wikimedians, someone overheard us mentioning “Wikimania” and came over to say hi. She was from New Zealand – my very first encounter with a Wikimedian from there. From her, I learned about the Wikimedian in Residence program run by Wikimedia Aotearoa New Zealand (WANZ), their partnership with the Auckland Museum, and the Summer Studentships program that engages students with Wikimedia.

A Glimpse into ESEAP Energy

At Wikimania, I stumbled into the ESEAP Summit session quite by accident. I was planning to attend a WikiGames session, but I arrived early and found myself surrounded by the ESEAP community. What a happy accident! The room buzzed with energy, ideas, and celebration – especially around the upcoming ESEAP Conference in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on 15–17 May 2026.

ESEAP Wikimedians Meetup at Nairobi, Author: Robert Sim, CC BY-SA 4.0

Taiwan: A Heartwarming Connection

One of my favorite moments wasn’t at a party, but at a quiet conversation near the Tribe Poolside. There, I met three Taiwanese Wikimedians – representing three generations of teachers and students. To my surprise and delight, when I mentioned I was from Armenia, they immediately spoke about our history and culture – citing composer Aram Khachaturian and film director Sergei Parajanov. I later learned that the Department of Ethnography at National Chengchi University even studies Armenians as an ancient nation.

We also exchanged ideas about language and education. I learned about the four minority languages of Taiwan represented on Wikipedia – Taiwanese Hokkien, Hakka, Atayal, and Sediq – while I shared stories of Wikimedia Armenia’s Wikiclubs and Wikicamps. They encouraged me to write a journal article about these experiences, which they hope to translate into Mandarin. That moment left me both proud and inspired.

Africa’s Youthful Energy

Although I knew Africa’s Wikimedia communities were active, nothing could have prepared me for the scale and passion I witnessed in Nairobi. From Uganda to Nigeria to Ghana, Wikimedians showcased their work in cultural heritage, libraries, museums, and digitization projects. What struck me most was the strong involvement of the youth. Many African affiliates and communities have built vibrant youth networks – something that I believe other regions can learn from.

Youth Meetup at Wikimania, Author: BugWarp, CC BY-SA 4.0

Singing with the WikiChoir

I’ll end with perhaps the most unexpected highlight: the WikiChoir. Singing is not my strongest skill, but somehow I found myself joining in. And I’m glad I did. There’s something magical about voices coming together – people from different continents, speaking different languages, united by one song. Even when we don’t always know each other’s local challenges or regional achievements, we are united by the same spirit: the shared dream of expanding free knowledge around the world. Hakuna matata.

WikiChoir performing at the closing ceremony.

Wikimania 2025 was a reminder that at its heart, everything is about people and for people – their stories, their projects, their knowledge, and their connections. It is about the bridges we build, the ideas we exchange, and the friendships that carry us forward long after the closing session ends.

