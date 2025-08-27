Advancing the Future of Open Learning and Educational Technology in Ghana, One Collaboration at a Time

Equansah, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Open Foundation West Africa recognises the challenges in adopting digital technologies, particularly those arising from the African context, such as limited internet access, inadequate device availability, among others. One of our core missions is to serve as a catalyst of change, working to make educational and learning materials open, free and accessible to all without the need for internet connectivity — regardless of how rural or remote one’s location is.

To attain our goal of contributing to the transformation of the education landscape in Ghana and across the continent, collaboration is key. To this end, OFWA and the Ghana Edtech Alliance (GETA) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to drive impact in the education sector. GETA is a collection of ed-tech startups, working to find innovative solutions ‘for us, by us’ as stated by Kwame Nyatuame, President of GETA, to transform the Ghanaian education system.

Touching on OFWA’s educational programmes, OFWA’s Executive Director, Jael Serwaa Boateng, at the signing highlighted the Kiwix4schools programme, where we upload educational resources on devices for offline use, to promote accessibility. However, infrastructural challenges such as access to devices such as computers, tablets, etc, have posed significant constraints. This issue accentuates the need to collaborate with edtech organisations such as the Ghana Edtech Alliance, to find solutions to work towards a common goal of making educational resources accessible to all, and to leverage digital technologies to positively impact education.

Kwame Nyantume, at the signing also emphasised that education serves as the catalyst for national development, with technology being an essential tool to accelerate its role as a driver of nation-building.

The Memorandum of Understanding between OFWA and GETA, marks the start of a fruitful collaboration, aimed at advancing open education in Ghana and across Africa, and transforming the educational landscape through the use of digital technologies and innovation.

