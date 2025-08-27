Unravelled by Mucha, Led with Mana: Cultivating our future at the Wikimedia Youth Conference in Prague

Sitting in my apartment on an Autumn afternoon, I explore volumes of Czech artist Alphonse Mucha, possibly more recognised as ‘the floral background guy’, excitedly finding pieces of my emotions in his letters and storing them in my pocket to reflect on. As per his Wikipedia article, Mucha produced illustrations, advertisements, decorative panels and other designs but I was most captured by his personal quotes. These resonated deeply with me, especially since I first came across them at a bookstore opposite the National Theatre, his words perfectly capturing and condensing my experience at the 2025 Wikimedia Youth Conference in Prague.

“The person who can communicate his emotions to the souls of others is the artist.”

I wasn’t jittery at all when I left Auckland. I was excited, my steps were filled with purpose, and I had nothing but high hopes of new knowledge, endless expectations of new experiences and an eagerness to explore. I knew I would make great friends, and I knew I would return feeling inspired and fulfilled.

My window view arriving in Prague.

My journey to the Czech Republic included one layover in Dubai and 27 hours worth of neck cramps, softened only by a great playlist. Upon arriving in Prague and checking in to the hotel, I was determined to catch up on sleep. However, I reminded myself that I came to this conference with an open mind—seeking new perspectives and meaningful connections. I was here to connect. And I couldn’t do that alone in my hotel room. I told myself that the whole point of this experience was to take steps outside my comfort zone, and retreating while the sun was still out, wasn’t the way to do that. My first few hours in Prague were spent devouring subpar burgers from a joint down the road, followed by a walk to the community space, Art & Digital Lab H40 in the Prague (Holešovice) Market. I got to know most of the people I was walking with as we exchanged stories and details about our lives, warmed by the sunset on our backs. As we walked home—still a group of near-strangers with under 20 hours of familiarity between us—I realised how strange, yet completely beautiful, the situation was. Wikimedia had brought together people from entirely different worlds and experiences, uniting us for one event to support the growth and connection of young Wikipedians. We were all likeminded individuals, eager to uphold a shared goal. It felt unique—undeniably special. I did end up catching up on sleep later that evening. And when I did, I fell asleep knowing that tomorrow, I’d wake up to an experience that would change my life.

“I was happy to be involved in an art for the people and not for private drawing rooms. It was inexpensive, accessible to the general public, and it found a home in poor families as well as in more affluent circles.”

I’ll be honest—the most memorable part of the first day of the conference was the gnocchi I had for lunch. It was nearly perfect and made for an excellent way to start the programme. Beyond lunch, I also took part in an activity where we split into small groups to discuss a topic for 20 minutes.

This was a particularly eye-opening conversation for me, as I began to understand just how significant a tool Wikipedia is in other countries. Coming from New Zealand, where academics and teaching fellows tend to favour other sources, the contrast was striking. In some countries, Wikipedia is even incorporated into secondary school curriculums and university courses as a legitimate research medium. It surprised a few people to learn how discouraged we were from using Wikipedia in New Zealand schools—many of us were explicitly told not to rely on it while growing up. We also explored differing opinions on whether enough young people are using Wikipedia, and whether young Wikimedians have sufficient space for their voices to be heard. Some participants spoke about the lack of youth in higher-level roles within Wikipedia, while others raised concerns about the enduring ‘stereotype’ of an editor—something that often makes younger people hesitant to attend local Edit-a-thons. Once again, it was an enlightening and important discussion. It shocked me to hear how disregarded a lot of the group felt in their respective communities, often feeling overshadowed or disrespected by older editors. I shared how uplifted I felt as a young editor in Auckland and how at each event I had attended in the past, I was encouraged to speak up, share my thoughts and participate more in the community. Before concluding this topic, I suggested that my peers not seek their approval but rather let their own work ethics speak for them. Should this make no change, I encouraged them all to focus on youth-to-youth collaboration and use their numbers to build the open and welcoming environment they sought, for themselves with the next generation. This is because I believe that our youth should not have to succumb to hostile environments to be heard; instead, we should create something new instead and flourish there. Fortunately, due to the nature of our conference, if people cannot find allies in their own countries, they will now have connections cross-borders that would be more than eager to join, myself included.

Later in the day, it was time for dinner, and on our walk there, Joanne (my roommate) and I fell behind the group to admire a stunning horse chestnut tree. Later, some of the others asked if Joanne and I had known each other before the conference. The question made us both laugh, but they were genuinely convinced we must have. Different people told me how pally we seemed with one another and how we looked as though we’d been friends for years. While it certainly felt that way, the answer was no. We’d only met in the morning after all. Much like Wikipedia, our friendship was born from curiosity, still in the early edits but growing one shared story at a time.

“If we wish to emphasise its character as a straight line, we have to augment equally its expression of direction and its width.”

After the success of socialising and networking the day before, I went into Saturday knowing more names to put to faces and ideas to put to the test. I spent most of my morning trying new treats from different countries that I found on our shared Regional Sweets table and catching up with friends I’d made the day before. Something that I spotted instantly, was that there was an ease in the air that I hadn’t braced for—in the best way. Coming into the first ever Youth Conference, I was expecting formality and maybe a bit of standoffishness, but instead found an atmosphere that was friendly, easy, and unexpectedly comforting. This created space for conversation and banter. Between chats, I scoured the different currencies, postcards and images from numerous countries. I was enamoured by the unique array of collectibles and treats, free for anyone to take. It was quite special to witness such a rich mix of cultures all in one tangible pile; the table was a mosaic of colourful histories; each corner was someone’s story, and it was like watching a dozen worlds overlap.

At lunchtime, I chose to sit at table five which discussed the Youth Perception of Wikipedia; Consuming information. One of the key things I noted was the board’s efforts to make Wikipedia more appealing to younger audiences. For example, they had experimented with paying editors to produce TikTok content—things like “GRWM while I show you how to make a Wikipedia account.” This concept was completely new to me; I hadn’t realised it was even a thing. However, through further discussion, I learned that the initiative hadn’t significantly increased youth participation. Still, the idea felt age-appropriate, and with more thoughtful planning, it might have potential to catch on in the future. Something I learned during this discussion, had little to do with what was being said but rather how it was being said. As I listened to the people around me talk, I picked up on how well everyone spoke; eloquently, with clarity (direction) and strength (width). It was easy to listen to and even easier to focus on. Despite being a foreign concept to most present, I watched their brilliance showcase unwavering mana. In Māori culture, mana is often associated with influence, the ability to command respect and the impact one has on others; witnessing their power of authentic self-expression and leadership firsthand, I felt truly inspired. As someone who doesn’t love to do a lot of public speaking, I took notes from my peers on how to emphasise my points confidently because just like a thin, faint line on a page might get overlooked, a poorly expressed idea—no matter how true—can fade into the background.

Later in the day, I attended two different skills workshops.

Let’s connect project: This was my favourite workshop of the day, and I was thrilled to learn of such a great cause. Cassie was also a great speaker and after a brief chat during a separate activity, we found that our families are from the same towns in San Francisco. Small world indeed. It was great to learn about Let’s Connect. This was my first ever introduction to the peer learning spaces and resources tool. Let’s Connect is a forward-thinking initiative—one that genuinely puts power in the hands of the community and one I can definitely envision myself utilising in the future. It creates a space for shared learning, lived experience, and collaborative leadership. All of which are relevant to thriving, well-versed individuals in the Wikimedia community. The focus on accessibility, inclusiveness, and assistance demonstrates a genuine dedication to equity—not only in words, but in actions as well. Additionally, I believe it is the kind of model more global initiatives should follow. I was elated to learn about Let’s Connect and excited to take it home and share it with fellow editors.

Idea to Impact; project planning in a nutshell: In this workshop, we were put in groups of four and were challenged to plan a virtual project that would help integrate a new editor into Wikipedia. My group and I created an online mentorship programme that would be hosted by an experienced editor, volunteering their time to help newcomers. This programme would be hosted via Zoom meetings and be called an ‘Introduction to Wikipedia’. Mentees would complete the programme when they achieved the two goals to create a user page and make ten edits. We felt these were doable for a first timer and would reflect their Wiki-literacy without overstimulating them. Our target audience for this potential programme would be the youth, especially secondary students, as well as any teachers hoping to incorporate Wikipedia into their classrooms. Participants would feel more encouraged to take part in this programme because they wouldn’t need any experience as the only requirements to take part would be their own device and an internet connection. My group and I agreed the programme would be a success if mentees confidently achieved their two goals and also continued to become active users. This workshop about project planning taught me how important it is to involve others and co-create plans that are more inclusive and effective. Karolina hosted this workshop with cheer and enthusiasm, celebrating all our ideas with a smile. The atmosphere of this workshop was both supportive and informed—people shared generously and made space for questions without judgment. It was also extremely relevant as many of us, including myself, were coming into the youth conference with goals to find out more about starting up clubs, communities and events in our local areas.

“The purpose of my work was never to destroy but always to create, to construct bridges, because we must live in the hope that humankind will draw together and that the better, we understand each other the easier this will become”

The last day of the conference was a cold morning; Joanne and I went to explore the city centre as soon as we woke up. Together, we found many sculptures and art pieces before having a lovely breakfast at a cafe that played Oasis first thing in the morning. Another great start to the day.

At lunchtime, I sat at table one which focused on ESEAP Youth networking and potential future events. During the break, we discussed the idea of forming our own youth group for the region, as well as pitching the concept of an ESEAP Youth Conference. Fortunately, a few members of the group were already planning to attend the 2025 ESEAP Summit. After a productive and energising discussion, we agreed to stay in touch through a Telegram group, with our first steps toward the initiative set to begin at the summit. I look forward to participating in the future of our ideas and implore many or any to join!

As the conference came to a close, I spent the final hours of the day exploring the city with friends—eating delicious desserts, running through the rain, catching the wrong trams, and soaking in every last moment. It really solidified the idea of unity in the Wikimedia community. By creating a common area where information from all around the globe can be gathered, verified and made freely accessible to anyone, Wikipedia promotes harmony and collaboration. I witnessed firsthand how it was able to bring together contributors from diverse backgrounds, languages and disciplines to create a shared knowledge of facts, histories and ideas. This conference opened my eyes to be able to see Wikipedia as more than just a research tool, but a real-life illustration of how the curiosity, truth and dedication of young adults can unite people in a time often riddled by misinformation and echo chambers. As a result of this experience, I have an abundance of questions to keep my fuse lit and an extensive amount of inspiration to walk into new endeavours with. I return to New Zealand carrying far more than just handwritten notes and postcards—new ideas on how to approach promoting Wikimedia events, fresh perspectives and a renewed sense of purpose. I’ve gained practical tools, but also a deeper appreciation for the shared challenges we face across regions and contexts. Above all, I bring home with me the connections I made, support I found and valuable conversations that will retain long after this journey ends.

Photographer’s window view of the conference participants.

I wasn’t happy at all when I left Prague. I was plagued with sadness, my steps were slow, and I wanted nothing more than to retrace the steps up to Prague Castle, rewatch everyone butchering karaoke as they did that one absurd night and relearn the names of all the people I met. But I knew I had brilliant friends to write home about, and I knew I would return to Prague one day.

“His greatest joy will be that of seeing other souls also vibrating with the happiness of his emotion”

A meaningful experience like this would not have been possible without the support of the Youth Conference Core Organising Team, Wikimedia Czech, CEE Youth, and each of the facilitators who guided us each day with care. I am deeply grateful to have received a full scholarship covering my travel and accommodation—a gift that was truly put to good use. From the clear and consistent communication before the conference to the thoughtfully arranged transport itineraries, the scholarship provided endless support throughout my entire journey.

To Joanne, my ESEAP friends and to each participant of the conference I had the pleasure of meeting; I thank you all as your attendance alone encouraged me to fully engage, learn, and grow and I’ll carry the impact of it forward in all I do.

