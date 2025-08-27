Wikimania 2025: An Unforgettable Experience!

A2613, CC BY-SA 4.0

I attended Wikimania 2025, a conference that brought together Wiki project contributors from around the world! This was my first time joining Wikimania, and I was honored to receive a scholarship from Wikimedia Indonesia while representing my community, Wikimedia Bandung Community.

This year, Wikimania was held from 6–9 August in Nairobi, Kenya, with the main themes of Inclusivity, Impact, and Sustainability.

During Wikimania 2025, I met many Wikimedians from various parts of the world, including Turkey, Uzbekistan, Japan, Taiwan, and more. Their diverse backgrounds and Wiki projects inspired me and broadened my horizons. For example, Eugene Ormandy from Japan, the 2023 Wikimedian of the Year in the Newcomer category, is very active in Wiki projects in Japan, particularly Wikidata. He also frequently writes and translates articles for Diff.

Besides exchanging ideas with new Wiki friends, I also gained knowledge from the various sessions I attended during the conference. Among those that particularly piqued my interest were:

“Wikipedia’s Mobile Editing Experience: A Friction Point or a New Frontier?”

“Wikipedia Writing in the University Course: Ethnography of the World.”

The first session gave me new insights into the state of mobile editing on Wikipedia from different Wikimedians’ perspectives. The second session introduced me to Wikimedia initiatives at the university level outside of Indonesia.

I also attended the Youth Meeting and the ESEAP Meeting. From the Youth Meeting, I learned about the challenges young people face in participating in Wiki projects and gained inspiration from their experiences. Meanwhile, the ESEAP Meeting brought together Wikimedians from Southeast Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific. Topics included the announcement of the newly elected ESEAP Hub Senior Project Manager, Biyanto Rebin, as well as Joyce’s announcement of the 2026 ESEAP Conference in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, where she will serve as chair.

Overall, I gained valuable insights into Wiki projects from different countries and regions and built connections with many amazing Wikimedians from across the globe.

