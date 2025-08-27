Wikipedia is exciting but “Did you know…” needs more “Interesting Wiki”

Are you one of those people who visit Wikipedia’s Main Page to check the “Did you know…” section for fun facts? Did you know (pun intended) that now you can also contribute to that section through a project initiated by Wikimedia Armenia?

“Interesting Wiki” is designed to expand Wikipedia articles that showcase engaging and curious topics, while enriching the “Did you know…” section on the Main Page.

Why did we start this project? Because as exciting as Wikipedia is, finding fresh, fun facts for “Did you know…” can be a challenge. Our solution: prepare a list of interesting article topics and invite the community to create them. However, the editors are also free to suggest articles with interesting facts and after approval create them. All articles are later featured in the “Did you know…” section.

The first phase of “Interesting Wiki” launched in March 2025 on Armenian Wikipedia. In just 12 days, 12 editors created 66 articles, all of which appeared in “Did you know…”. Encouraged by the success, we ran a second phase in June–July. This time, 18 editors created 121 articles – and many are already featured on the Main Page.

What makes this project unique? It’s not limited to one language or community. In fact, after seeing interest from the Turkish community, who localized the project, we realized this can work everywhere.

So here’s our invitation: Join us! Localize “Interesting Wiki” for your Wikipedia. Together, we can make Wikipedia editing fun and the “Did you know…” section updated with fresh and fascinating facts.

