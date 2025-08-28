AFROCREATIVES WIKIPROJECT GHANA EDITION 2025 LAUNCHED

Equansah, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

On Friday, 15th August 2025, Open Foundation West Africa hosted a hybrid launch of the AfroCreatives WikiProject Workshop Ghana Edition, which convened over 30 people in person, selected from the OFWA community, students from the Theatre Arts department at the University of Ghana and the University of Media, Arts and Communications, as well as over 20 virtual attendees. The workshop featured training sessions on editing and creating new Wikipedia articles, translating articles from English into indigenous languages, and uploading images to Wikimedia Commons. These sessions were designed to equip participants with the skills to make meaningful contributions toward increasing the representation of Ghanaian film and television content on Wikipedia.

The launch featured an open discussion, during which participants engaged in conversations on the importance of digitally documenting Ghanaian films. Responses highlighted the need for documentation, noting that film serves as a means to showcase Ghana’s culture, thereby carrying greater authenticity when recorded by Ghanaians themselves. It was also mentioned that documentation helps in undertaking research when one needs a reference, and it further highlights the trajectory of societal and cultural changes over the years.

Being future looking, on the question on how people within their field can collaborate to document the Ghanaian film industry, responses emphasised the need for stronger collaboration within the creative sector to address knowledge and capacity gaps. They also highlighted the importance of educating creators on protecting their work, to enable the public to have access to freely document their work online, with the proper attribution without fear of piracy.

The AfroCreatives WikiProject Ghana Edition is officially launched. People within the Ghanaian creative space, film enthusiasts, and generally the Ghanaian public with an interest in digitally archiving the Ghanaian film and TV landscape, are encouraged to register to participate, to start contributing on Wikipedia from now until the end of the campaign in September.

