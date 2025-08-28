From Offa to the World: Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club’s Triple Triumph

In less than a month since its founding on 28 June 2025, the Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club Offa has achieved what many thought impossible — sweeping contests, breaking records, and placing Yoruba language at the center of global knowledge-sharing.

Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club Offa Awareness Campaign Flyer

Rising Stars in Record Time

Founded on Saturday, 28 June 2025, the Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club Offa is one of the newest communities in the Wikimedia movement — yet it has already made history.In July 2025, our members swept the leaderboard by claiming the top three spots for most articles contributed on the Yoruba Wikipedia. Even more remarkable? Many of these editors are newcomers with accounts less than 90 days old.This milestone, which we proudly call our “Triple Triumph,” adds to two recent victories: winning both the Africa Wiki Challenge 2025 and the Write for the Rights Nigeria Contest 2025. For a club just weeks old, it’s been a whirlwind of growth, learning, and impact.

Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club Offa Team With Best contributor for the edit-a-thons on inaugural day

Breaking Barriers, Building Knowledge

Behind every celebration are real challenges we’ve had to overcome:

Typing in Yoruba – Many editors lacked Yoruba keyboards, so we shared tools and guidance to ease their editing journey.

Connectivity costs – With high internet prices in Nigeria, support from the Yoruba Wikimedians User Group through monthly reimbursements made editing possible.

Keeping momentum alive – Souvenirs, prizes, and recognition kept energy levels high, while bi-weekly meetups offered in-person support to tackle technical roadblocks.

Expanding reach – Partnering with youth organizations allowed us to livestream trainings on YouTube, and recorded sessions ensured no one was left behind.

Building confidence – Encouraging editors to write stories that connected with their personal interests and local context helped avoid burnout while sharpening skills.

Lessons Worth Sharing

What can others learn from our journey?

Motivation fuels consistency — even small tokens of appreciation spark big commitment.

Hybrid training works — combining physical meetups with livestreams widens access

Removing barriers matters — practical solutions like data support and keyboard tools keep contributors engaged.

Celebrate every win — spotlighting both group and individual achievements builds pride and retention.

Social Media Snapshot

Our achievements didn’t just stay within the club — they spilled over to social media, sparking excitement across our networks:

“History made! Offa youths are rewriting the story of Yoruba online.” Top 3 spots on Yoruba Wikipedia? This is what collective effort looks like 👏.”

Hashtags buzzing with pride: #WikiOffa #YorubaWikipedia #TripleTriumph

Lighting the Path Forward

The Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club Offa is living proof that when young people unite around knowledge, change happens. With the unwavering support of the Yoruba Wikimedians User Group, we’ve shown that even new editors can achieve greatness when barriers are removed and passion is nurtured.As we look to the future, our hope is simple: that our story inspires other Wikimedia communities across Africa and beyond to dream boldly, collaborate deeply, and make their languages shine online.Because every edit counts — and every language deserves a voice.

