Moore Wikimedia Community Embarked on Edit-a-thon on Biographies of Innovators and Changemakers in Africa

Introduction

Moore Wikimedia Community embarked on edit-a-thon on Biographies of African Innovators and change makers to bridge gender and content gap on the moore wikipedia site. As part of Wikivibrance campaign aimed at encouraging young editors to contribute to free knowledge and also be celebrated, some young editors from the moore community were recruited and trained to write about African innovators who are driving positive impact across the continent, using technology, innovation, and activism to address challenges and shape the future. Eighty five percent (85%) of these Africans written about are mostly women. This was necessitated as a fact that Africa as a demographic dividend presents a unique opportunity for the continent to tap into the energy, creativity and innovation of its youth to drive economic growth and social progress and sustainable development.

Objectives

The main objectives of the programme were to:

Implementation

The project kicked off with a big push on social media platforms to raise awareness and get people interested in contributing to Wikipedia. It was all about rallying the community’s preparedness to engage in edit-a-thon to boost the content in mos.wikipedia. After that, the team organized some training workshops, both in-person and online, including recorded videos. These sessions aimed at introducing Mooré language speakers to Wikipedia basics, like editing and article creation, plus some of its sister projects. They even had practical demonstrations and guided editing, focusing specifically on local content on mos.wikipedia.org.

Based on demands of editors to have series of physical engagements for the concepts to be grasped well, quite a few physical training sessions were organised at different locations. During these, mentorship and peer support turned out to be super important for both new and returning editors. Experienced editors were brought in to help guide those with serious challenges in the process. Once the training wrapped up, we launched an edit-a-thon where participants created a number of articles and improved many existing articles on mos.wikipedia.org particularly focusing on the biographies of Africans who have made a significant impact on economic growth and social progress in their communities.

After all the training, the team really ramped up community outreach and engagement. Participants were kept in the loop through social media, addressing any challenge or concern while keeping their spirits high as they dove into the edit-a-thon. Social media platforms were harnessed to provide real-time support and to foster community interaction.

The digital learning materials helped thirty-nine (39) young editors got trained in Wikipedia editing, content creation and upload of images on commons wikimedia.

The following links are some images of physical training for editors

Achievement

By the end of the writing contest, the editors had achieved the following results:

Thirty nine (39) editors were recruited and trained to volunteer for the project.

Three hundred and forty (340) new standard articles were created.

Ninety three (93) existing articles were improved to meet standard article requirements.

Fifty (50) new lexemes, were created.

One hundred and eighty one (181) representing (100%) ProofreadPage user interface translated on translatewiki.net.

One hundred (100) images were added to Wikimedia Commons uploaded.

Wikidata items improved by adding labels (521), descriptions (266), and aliases (158) in the Moore language and added one hundred and six (106) Wikidata items.

Approaches

The most effective techniques that allowed in terms of achieving these results were that participants learned faster and contributed more through direct, instructed practice under hands-on practical training. Physical training sessions in Mooré combined with English enhanced understanding and made the project more inclusive. Moreover, the provision of guides and guidance through the implementation of recorded videos to guide editors whenever possible reduced dropouts and built confidence among participants. Aside that, the involvement of youth as principal actors in crafting the campaign made it relevant and very interactive. Lastly, the employment of social media platforms helped promote events and maintain participation momentum.

Expectations

There were a lot of new contributors who were eager and had never edited the Mos.Wikipedia site since it went live in late 2024 but were happy to learn and contribute. Even long-time contributors, who had never viewed the live site before, were excited and motivated, viewing what was changed and what was alike between the live wikipedia site and the incubator. The acknowledgment of the community also grew, which was actually very inspiring.

Although, technical hiccups and poor internet connections made it tougher. Frequent power outages and slow or unreliable internet interrupted some of the training sessions, making it challenging for the participants to save the edits smoothly. The second observation was that there were fewer women who took part in the workshop, despite all efforts at outreach, their numbers were still lower than what we had expected.

We established that having peers and mentors nearby has a significant effect on keeping people motivated and assured enough to keep editing. It is clear that constant support like providing internet data or devices can go a long way in boosting participation. Inclusiveness, especially among women and marginalized communities, demands a lot of planning and effort. These experiences, both positive and negative, reaffirmed the necessity of staying flexible, addressing the needs of the community first, and planning inclusively. They also illustrated the potential for WikiVibrance campaigns to have a real impact by engaging local communities when their own culture is valued and respected.

Findings and Discussion from survey administered after edit-a-thon

A survey was conducted to answer some learning questions after the edit-a-thon. Five main learning questions which the organisers wanted to understand were presented with multiple choice answers and shared to participants to respond accordingly. The results of the data collected was then analysed as shown below.

Figure 1

Discussion

Figure 1 shows illustration of the strongest motivations for participation in the Edit-a-thon contest as: Cultural and Linguistic Preservation (77.5%) and Cultural Heritage and Identity (75%), reflecting a deep commitment to protecting language and traditions. Knowledge Sharing and Education (67.5%) is also a major driver, highlighting the project’s role as a platform for learning and exchange. Other motivations such as Educational and Social Impact, Creative Fulfillment, Personal Development (each 20%), and Personal/Community Growth or Institutional Support (17.5%) are less common but still significant. Overall, cultural preservation is the primary inspiration, supported by educational, personal, and community-focused benefits.



Recommendation

The following recommendation would guide future programmes

Creating and improving Wikipedia articles, Wikidata entries, and Wikimedia Commons materials on Moore language, ensuring cultural and linguistic diversity is well-documented online. Using Wikimedia platforms to capture oral histories, traditional knowledge, local innovations, and cultural practices, safeguarding them for future generations.

In essence, the learnings can fuel an ongoing cycle where cultural preservation and knowledge sharing not only safeguard heritage but also empower communities to own and tell their stories.

Figure 2

Discussion

The chart above shows that Capacity and Skills Limitations (80%) is the most significant barrier to contributing to free knowledge, indicating a strong need for training and skill-building. Language and Content Barriers and Motivation and Awareness Gaps (both 37.5%) are also notable challenges, suggesting that language diversity and limited awareness hinder active participation. Technical and Access Challenges (35%) affect over a third of respondents, pointing to infrastructure and connectivity issues. Cultural and Societal Constraints (17.5%) and Community and Structural Weaknesses (15%) are less common but still relevant. Overall, the findings highlight that addressing skills, language, and access issues could greatly enhance contributions.

Recommendation

Designing targeted Wikimedia training programs, workshops, and mentorship to address the capacity and skills gap, ensuring contributors feel confident in editing and content creation. Promoting translation efforts, developing multilingual resources, and encouraging content creation in local languages to make participation more inclusive. Organizing outreach campaigns, school programs, and community events to show the value of contributing to free knowledge and inspire long-term engagement. Exploring partnerships to provide better internet access, offline editing tools, and user-friendly mobile solutions for contributors in low-connectivity areas.

The learnings point toward building a more skilled, connected, and motivated contributor base, with language inclusion at the heart of the strategy.

Figure 3

Discussion

Majority of respondents (75%) find the Moore Wikipedia site easy to use when editing, suggesting a generally positive user experience. However, 15% rated it as medium, indicating some usability issues, and 10% found it difficult, pointing to barriers that may hinder participation. While overall user-friendliness is high, targeted support for those facing challenges could further improve accessibility and engagement.



Recommendation

Majority of the responded opined that the moore wikipedia site was easy to navigate and use. The leadership of Moore Wikimedia Community will train the remaining participants to catch up with ease of use of the system in the next project.

Figure 4

The bar chart illustrates feedback from 40 respondents on how a campaign contributes to increasing biographies of African innovators on Wikipedia.

Discussion

The most significant impact reported is Content Improvement and Expansion (30 responses, 75%), followed by Visibility and Long-Term Impact (19 responses, 47.5%). Language and Cultural Preservation was cited by 13 respondents (32.5%), while Contributor Engagement and Motivation (9 responses, 22.5%), Community Building and Collaboration (8 responses, 20%), and Skill Development and Capacity Building (8 responses, 20%) were less frequently mentioned. Overall, the data suggests that participants see the campaign as most effective in enhancing the quality and quantity of Wikipedia content, while also moderately boosting visibility, cultural preservation, and contributor motivation.

Recommendation

These learnings could be applied in the future by:

Continuing to design campaigns that prioritize creating and expanding high-quality articles, since this is the strongest reported impact. Building on the campaign’s ability to increase reach by promoting content through social media, partnerships, and community events to ensure lasting impact. Incorporating more projects that document local languages, traditions, and histories, strengthening the role of Wikipedia as a cultural archive. Introducing recognition programs, edit-a-thons, and themed challenges to encourage ongoing participation. Embedding training opportunities within future campaigns so that skill-building becomes a consistent benefit alongside content creation.

The approach would be to sustain content expansion while using the campaign’s momentum to enhance visibility, preserve culture, and empower contributors for long-term growth.

Figure 5

Discussion

The highest reported impact is Community Growth and Collaboration (33 responses, 82.5%), followed by Increased Representation on Wikimedia Platforms (27 responses, 67.5%). Youth Empowerment and Engagement received 23 responses (57.5%), while both Capacity Building and Skill Development and Language and Cultural Promotion were cited equally at 22 responses (55%). Overall, the data suggests the project has been most effective in strengthening community ties and collaboration, while also significantly boosting representation, youth involvement, skills development, and cultural promotion.

Recommendation

These learnings can be used in the future by:

Creating more collaborative spaces, both online and offline, to sustain the strong community growth and teamwork already achieved. Launching targeted initiatives to cover more underrepresented topics, voices, and cultural perspectives on Wikimedia platforms. Developing mentorship programs, youth-led edit-a-thons, and leadership roles to keep young contributors active and inspired. Integrating structured workshops and continuous learning opportunities to improve editing, research, and digital literacy skills. Encouraging more content creation in local languages and documenting traditions, ensuring cultural identity is preserved and shared globally.

The future strategy would focus on keeping the community vibrant, inclusive, and skillful, while ensuring diverse cultures are well represented on Wikimedia.

Conclusion

The Moore Wikimedia Community’s WikiVibrance project has demonstrated that culturally grounded initiatives can effectively spark engagement, build skills, and strengthen identity within local language communities. The enthusiasm shown by first-time contributors many of whom had never edited the live Moore Wikipedia before proved that the platform holds strong appeal when people are given the opportunity, mentorship, and encouragement to participate. The engagement of experienced editors also highlighted the value of transitioning from incubator work to live, impactful contributions that are visible to the wider world. While the project achieved or exceeded most of its targets, such as creating over 340 new Wikipedia articles and surpassing editor participation goals, it also revealed critical challenges that must be addressed for sustained growth. Technical barriers, unreliable internet, and power interruptions disrupted training sessions and hindered smooth editing experiences. Gender participation gaps remained despite outreach, signaling the need for more intentional, tailored strategies to ensure equitable involvement. The project underscored that skill-building, peer mentorship, and continuous support are essential for maintaining motivation and quality contributions. Providing resources such as internet data packages, devices, and inclusive training spaces can directly improve participation rates, particularly among women and marginalized groups. Furthermore, the cultural relevance of the content centered on preserving and promoting the Moore language and identity proved to be a powerful driver for sustained engagement. Moving forward, the Moore Wikimedia Community is committed to building on these successes by addressing its technical challenges, enhancing inclusivity, and expanding collaboration with stakeholders who share the vision of free, accessible, and culturally representative knowledge. The lessons learned here reaffirm that flexibility, community driven planning, and respect for local culture are not just good practices, they are the foundation for long-term impact. This project has shown that when these principles are upheld, initiatives like WikiVibrance can serve as catalysts for both language preservation and active community participation in the Wikimedia movement.

