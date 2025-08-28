My First Wikimania: A Journey, an Immersion, an Inspiration

When I learned that I had been selected as a scholar to participate in Wikimania, it brought immense joy to my entire WikiLinguila team. We are a young and new group in the Wikimedia movement, initially committed to developing three wikis in three Congolese languages: Kikɔ̂ngɔ, Lingála, and Tshilúba. Honestly, we did not expect to have one of us receive a scholarship so early in our journey. Out of two applications, I was selected, while my colleague was pre-selected and placed on a waiting list… in case a spot became available. Unfortunately, that never happened.

Arrival in Nairobi

I have been contributing to Wikimedia projects since 2017, but this was my first in-person Wikimania.

As I set foot in Nairobi, I felt I was entering a whole new universe. Very quickly, I had the opportunity to meet other Users with Extended Right of Wikimedia projects, to exchange ideas, to learn… and above all, to dive into the unique atmosphere of this global event.

A Talk, a Cultural Immersion

Among the highlights, I had the honor of giving a presentation alongside other Wikitongues scholarship recipients. From that very session, I was fully immersed: intense exchanges, inspiring stories, diverse journeys…

This experience propelled me into the heart of the Wikimania dynamic.

Contributing On-Site

Between several sessions, I also gave some of my time as a volunteer, notably by taking notes during various presentations.

It was a great way to contribute to the success of the event while deepening my knowledge.

Beyond the Sessions

Wikimania 2025 is not just about workshops and conferences:

it’s about networking with Wikimedians from all over the world,

with Wikimedians from all over the world, it’s about discovering a new culture and a region of Africa I knew little about,

and a region of Africa I knew little about, it’s about learning new tools for administrators (sysops), which I was able to bring back and share with my community.

And Afterwards…

Even days later, I can still feel the warmth of this Wikimania.

Sharing my experience with my community generated great enthusiasm: several people now wish to join the movement and, why not, one day receive a scholarship themselves to go and explore new horizons.

Thank you to all the actors in the Wikimedia movement for this opportunity that marks a turning point in my commitment.

This Wikimania is not just a memory: it has become a driving force to keep working, with passion, for languages and free knowledge.

Group photo at Wikimania 2025.

