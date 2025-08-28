Wrote a Wikipedia article about Chinese ceramic at the Tokyo National Museum Editathon

I contributed in the Editathon held at the Tokyo National Museum on August 19, 2025. Last year, I wrote an article about the “Yoshinoyama Makie Kendai,” but this time I decided to try my hand at the Yokogawa Tamisuke Collection, which I had been interested in for a while.

The Tokyo National Museum collection is introduced in Yokogawa Tamisuke’s Wikipedia article as an art commentary, and the first item mentioned is the “Hakuji houshu hei” (Phoenix-Head Ewer). “Hakuji” refers to white porcelain, “houshu” refers to the neck of a large bird, and “hei” refers to a water bottle, but despite being an Important Cultural Property, there is no corresponding Wikipedia article. So, I first searched Colbase (Integrated Collections Database of the National Institutes for Cultural Heritage, Japan) and found an immediate hit, so I drafted a rough outline of the Wikipedia article.

Phoenix-Head Ewer（Collection of Tokyo National Museum）Created by editing information on ColBase（https://colbase.nich.go.jp/）

On the day of the Edita-thon, I had the opportunity to visit the Museum in the morning, so I headed straight to the Asian Gallery and took my time to look at the Chinese ceramics exhibit on the third floor. Although the Phoenix-Head Ewer was not there, I was able to see several pieces from the Yokogawa Collection.

Asian Gallery of the Tokyo National Museum（Kakidai, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons）

I began writing at the Research and Information Center of the Museum in the afternoon. First, I checked the institutional control number (TG-645, the Tokyo National Museum’s item number) listed in the relevant data in Colbase. I searched for that number in the Tokyo National Museum OPAC‘s simple search, selecting “Articles,” and got 45 hits. Among them, I picked up several Tokyo National Museum catalogs and two copies of the Tokyo National Museum research journal “Museum” from the open stacks. There was also a catalog specifically dedicated to the Yokogawa Collection, and I used those to write the overview article. It’s a very simple article, but I decided it was important to get it out there, so I published “Hakuji houshu hei.” I then linked to several related articles and created a Wikidata entry.

I became interested in the Yokogawa Collection about 10 years ago when I discovered that the 54 chapters of The Tale of Genji were listed as part of the Yokogawa Collection in the company history, “The 80-Year History of Yokogawa Bridges” (1987). Since these were donated to the Tokyo National Museum, I thought I want to write about them on Wikipedia someday. I would like to continue writing about the Yokogawa Collection little by little from next year onwards.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation