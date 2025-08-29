Africa Wiki Women Voices Podcast – Episode #4: Africa Women and The Tech Turn in Wikimedia

Episode #4: Africa Women and The Tech Turn in Wikimedia Flyer

In Episode 4 of the Africa Wiki Women Voices Podcast, “Africa Women and The Tech Turn in Wikimedia,” Host Oluwapelumi Aina sits down with Euphemia Uwandu; a Program Officer at Wikimedia Foundation, to discuss the correlation between Wikimedia’s campaign tools and their actual accessibility for communities. The episode highlights the challenges African women with limited technical knowledge face as campaign organizers.

Key Insights & Themes

Euphemia sheds light on the challenges these women face when engaging with Wikimedia’s digital tools—tools that are often designed for global scalability but lack the contextual sensitivity needed for grassroots implementation. A major theme of the episode is the gendered tech divide. Euphemia explains that while many African women are deeply committed to organizing and contributing to Wikimedia campaigns, they often encounter systemic barriers such as limited access to devices, unstable internet connections, and a lack of digital literacy training. These barriers are compounded by cultural norms that discourage women from engaging with technology, making it difficult for them to fully participate in global initiatives like #WikiForHumanRights or #WikiGap.

The conversation also critiques the “one-size-fits-all” approach to tech design. Euphemia argues that tools should be co-created with local communities to ensure they are intuitive, inclusive, and adaptable. She advocates for simplified platforms, multilingual support, and training programs tailored to diverse learning styles. Through localized adaptations and creative problem-solving, African women have found ways to make these tools work for them—transforming barriers into opportunities for empowerment.

“You can’t design tools for people you’ve never spoken to.”

— Euphemia Uwandu

Broader Implications

The episode underscores the importance of tech equity in global movements. Ultimately, it calls for rethinking digital inclusion not just as access, but as meaningful participation. Euphemia’s insights highlight the importance of bridging the gap between innovation and lived experience, and of recognizing African women not merely as users, but as builders, translators, and leaders within the Wikimedia ecosystem. It’s a compelling reflection on how equity in tech must begin with listening, collaboration, and intentional design.

Wikimedia’s future success depends on bridging the gap between innovation and lived experience, especially for underrepresented communities.

