UEW Ajumako Students elect leaders for Gurene Wikimedia Hub

Co-lead of the Gurene Wikimedia Community, Mr. Daniel Abugre Anyorigya, engaged Gurene students at the Ajumako campus of the University of Education, Winneba.

The session featured an introduction to the Wikimedia Foundation and its projects, a presentation on the history of the Gurene Wikimedia Community, and the election of hub leads for the Ajumako branch.

The event was attended by approximately 20 students, comprising both undergraduate and postgraduate participants.

At the end of the program, ADEWINE GH and Atingamsirugu, both students of the institution, were elected as hub leaders.

Gurene students at the Ajumako campus have played a key role in the digitizing and archiving of the Gurene language over the years. It has served as a hub of nurturing new Gurene contributors. Also, resources from the lecturers have formed the basis of contributions to projects on the language.

You can check our dashboard for the year 2025 here: https://outreachdashboard.wmflabs.org/courses/Gurene_Wikimedia_Community/Gurene_Wikimedia_Community_in_2025

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation