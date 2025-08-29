Welcoming New Wikimedia Endowment Board Members, Kevin Bonebrake and Ike Kier 

The Wikimedia Endowment, a permanent fund created to ensure the long-term financial stability of Wikimedia projects, is excited to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Ike Kier and Kevin Bonebrake. Both new At-Large Directors were appointed at the July 2025 bi-annual Wikimedia Endowment Board Meeting. They both bring a strong commitment to the mission and deep expertise in governance and philanthropy, which will help guide the Wikimedia Endowment’s strategic direction and ensure the Wikimedia movement remains resilient and thriving well into the future.

Kevin Bonebrake

Kevin Bonebrake has been a deeply engaged supporter of Wikimedia through both philanthropy and governance. Over the past year, he has served on the Endowment Audit Committee, including as Chair, where he demonstrated exceptional diligence and leadership. Kevin has hosted fundraising events in support of Wikimedia’s mission. He brings to the Endowment Board a strong financial background, deep familiarity with the energy and nonprofit sectors, and a sincere belief in the power of free knowledge.

Kevin is the Chief Financial Officer at Quaise Energy, a company developing breakthrough geothermal drilling technologies. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Lazard, focusing on energy sector financial advisory. He also serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Hermann Park Conservancy in Houston. Kevin holds an MBA from Columbia University and a Master’s in Engineering as well as B.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Economics from Duke University.

Ike Kier

Ike Kier brings decades of experience in finance, investment, and entrepreneurship to the Wikimedia Endowment Board, where he has served on the Endowment Audit Committee for the past year. A dedicated supporter of Wikimedia’s mission, he has hosted successful fundraising events. Ike founded KG Funds Management in 2008 and, prior to that, launched and managed four successful Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). Earlier in his career, he served as CEO of Lida Inc.

Ike has served on the board of Build NYC, led the Textile Distributors Association, and advocated for fairness and transparency in limited partnership structures. Born in Cuba and raised in the US, Ike holds a J.D. from George Washington University and a B.A. in Economics from Cornell University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and Ike to the Wikimedia Endowment Board. Both bring a deep commitment to our mission, strong financial expertise, and a proven track record of leadership and generosity. Their contributions, both as donors and volunteers, have already made a meaningful impact on the Endowment’s growth and reach. I look forward to working with them in this next chapter of their involvement.” Lisa Seitz-Gruwell, Wikimedia Endowment President

Other Updates from the Wikimedia Endowment Board Meeting

The Wikimedia Endowment Board held its bi-annual Board meeting in July 2025 in London, United Kingdom. The Endowment Board meets twice per year to provide governance, strategic direction, and stewardship of the Wikimedia Endowment’s assets.

In addition to the appointment of the aforementioned board members, the Endowment Board approved the FY2025–26 budget and Annual Plan. During the meeting, the Board also adopted updates to both the Investment Policy and the Endowment Spending Policy, which establishes an annual spending rate of 2.5% to 4.0% of the rolling three-year average of the ending portfolio value.

About the Wikimedia Endowment

The Wikimedia Endowment is a U.S.-based 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization (Tax ID: 87-3024488) providing a permanent safekeeping fund, supporting the long-term sustainability of Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia. Established in 2016, the Endowment ensures that free knowledge remains available to everyone, everywhere, for generations to come. To learn more, please visit www.wikimediaendowment.org.

The Wikimedia Endowment Board provides governance, strategic direction, and stewardship of the Endowment’s assets. Board members bring expertise across philanthropy, finance, governance, and community service, and help secure the future of the Wikimedia movement through fundraising leadership and fiduciary oversight. Wikimedia Endowment Board members are selected based on active involvement in philanthropic endeavors, prior nonprofit board experience, fundraising and investment expertise, and a strong commitment to the Wikimedia Foundation’s mission. The Wikimedia Endowment Board consists of Endowment donors and Wikimedia community members. All serve as volunteers.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation