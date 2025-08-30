Botanical Perspective of WikiTutuwuhan Project

Melampodium divaricatum at Cibodas Botanical Garden (A2613, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Wikimedia Bandung Community have conducted a project called WikiTutuwuhan, plant documentation initivative funded and supported by Dana Wiki Wikimedia Indonesia. The project’s team consists of 4 members: myself (A2613), Lany Pirnasari (Lany pirna), Rafli Noer Khairam (Raflinoer32), and Hayati Mayang Arum (Hayati Mayang Arum).

Overview

This project aimed to document plants especially at 3 locations in West Java: Ir. H. Djuanda Forest Park, in Bandung, Cibodas Botanical Garden and Flower Parks Nusantara in Cianjur. The project was conducted in January–February 2025.

West Java is a province of Indonesia that has a rich biodiversity, especially in plants. Many plant species grow here due to fertile land. However, there has been little of plant documentations especially the licensed ones. That’s why we conducted this project.

Not only local species…

In total, we have documented 542 photos representing 186 species. Not only did we document local plant species, but we also took photos of alien plant species from several regions of the World which deliberately planted in West Java. An example of the alien species we documented was Camellia japonica which is from Japan.

Camellia japonica (A2613, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Botanical aspects

In WikiTutuwuhan Project, we photographed vegetative parts—such as bark, stem, leaves, and crown— and generative parts—such as flowers, inflorescence, fruit, and seed. In addition, we captured photos of whole of plant body such as trees, herbs and shrubs. Both vegetative and generative parts is an important thing to learn more about plants.

As a student studying botanical and biological sciences, I have come to realize that plant documentation is crucial. Through photographs, we can more easily recognize and identify the morphology of plant species. Moreover, documentation facilitates plant inventory that records biodiversity especially in West Java and Indonesia.

Most importantly, it can serve as a digital educational resource that is accessible to everyone. These photos can be used as educational purpose not only for bio-based science major, but also for all students who are interested in botany.

Rhododendron javanicum (A2613; CC BY-SA 4.0)

Further potential action

I hope this documentation can be utilized in many Wiki projects, not only Wikimedia Commons and Wikipedia, but also Wikispecies and Wikidata. I believe WikiTutuwuhan will enrich other Wiki projects particularly in botanical and biological terms. Furthermore, the collected data can support future research, environmental education, and biodiversity conservation efforts.

More about WikiTutuwuhan: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Commons:WikiTutuwuhan

