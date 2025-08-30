Cracking Scholarship Code: AWW July Skill Up Workshop

When it comes to opportunities within the Wikimedia movement, the challenge has never been a lack of opportunities, but knowing how to seize them. With this in mind, the Africa Wiki Women focus the AWW July Skill Up Workshop to equip her community members with the skills and knowledge to navigate opportunities within the Wikimedia movement. The workshop which was moderated by Oluwapelumi Aina brought together 100 participants from India, Ukraine and across Africa, creating a space of shared learning, and empowerment.

Snapshot of some participants during the AWW July Skill Up Workshop

The “Cracking Scholarship Code” training was designed to demystify the scholarship application process for Wikimedia conferences and equip participants with the skills to submit winning applications. Led by Bukola James, the session provided a blend of insights, practical strategies, and interactive exercises aimed at helping participants identify the right opportunities, meet eligibility requirements, and craft persuasive applications that stand out to reviewers.

The training delves into the purpose and value of conference scholarships, financial assistance that covers costs such as registration, travel, accommodation, and visas to enable participation from diverse and underrepresented voices in the Wikimedia movement. This context set the stage for the deep dive into the scholarship “blueprint,” a step-by-step framework that participants can use to find, prepare for, and submit applications confidently

A part of AWW July Skill Up Workshop presentation slide

Participants were introduced to the various types of Wikimedia conferences, regional, thematic, and global, and guided on how to choose opportunities that align with their skills, interests, and long-term goals.

Practical Application

To bridge the gap between theory and practice, the session featured an short interactive exercise where participants generate short answers to the prompt: Why should you be considered for a scholarship, and how will you contribute during the conference? These drafts were shared for feedback, helping participants see the difference between vague statements and clear, measurable commitments.

Key Takeaways

A clear process for identifying relevant scholarship opportunities.

A checklist for application readiness.

An understanding of how reviewers think and what they value.

Practical writing techniques to produce strong, targeted essays.

The motivation to start preparing their applications immediately rather than waiting for deadlines.

AWW July Skill Up Workshop Flyer

Conclusion

The AWW July Skill Up Workshop “Cracking Scholarship Code” not only clarified the path to winning Wikimedia conference scholarships but also empowered participants to approach the process strategically. With the right preparation, tailored storytelling, and alignment with reviewer expectations,

