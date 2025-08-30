Empowering Wikimedians from Kannada & Tulu Languages: Report from the Kannada Language Workshop 2024–25

The Kannada Language Workshop was an expansive initiative organized from November 2024 to August 2025. Its primary goal to build editing capacity among both new and experienced contributors across several Kannada Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia, Wikisource, Wikiquote, Wikidata, and more.

What We Aimed to Achieve

Strengthen skills in editing workflows and policies

Introduce essential technical tools and best practices

Encourage sustainable, long-term contributions to Wikimedia projects

Foster a vibrant contributor community through mentorship and collaboration

Thematic Campaigns

Wikipedia Asian Month (Nov–Dec 2024): A month-long edit-a-thon promoting Kannada and Tulu content.

Indic Writing Systems Campaign (Jan–Feb 2025): Highlighting writing system projects across Indic languages on Wikidata.

Feminism & Folklore Edit-a-thon (Feb–Mar 2025): Bridging narratives of feminism and regional folklore on Kannada Wikipedia.

Wikiquote 20th Anniversary Quote-a-thon (Jul 2025): Celebrating Kannada Wikiquote's 20th anniversary through a themed content drive.

Outcomes & Community Impact

This was useful for contributors for newly created Tulu Wikisource and Tulu Wiktionary join this program and Improve their projects. Tulu Wikisource : Diff blog – https://diff.wikimedia.org/2024/11/19/welcoming-tulu-wikisource/ Tulu Wiktionary : Diff blog – https://diff.wikimedia.org/2025/01/17/launching-tulu-wiktionary-a-milestone-for-tulu-language-and-culture/

Participants continued contributing for months post-workshop, showing long-term impact.

A vibrant support ecosystem formed via WhatsApp and Discord.

Collaborative practices strengthened interwiki integration across projects.

Future Plans

Continuing monthly online mentoring sessions.

Kannada-specific help documentation.

Continue partnerships with colleges & universities.

Special Thanks

The success of the Kannada Language Workshop 2024–25 would not have been possible without the support of several institutions and organizations:

