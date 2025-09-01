Open Indonesia: Energizing the Open Knowledge Movement

Wikimedians attend Open Indonesia, a forum held during June 2025 in Bandung, Indonesia. Nicky Lesmana | Wikimedia Indonesia, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Wikimedia Foundation is proud to celebrate the success of Open Indonesia, a forum that was held on 16–17 June 2025, in Bandung, Indonesia. The pivotal event gathered a vibrant community dedicated to advancing open knowledge in the country, and was hosted by Wikimedia Indonesia, Creative Commons Indonesia, and the Wikimedia Foundation. The forum drew participants from a diverse cross-section of Indonesian society: journalists, public policy experts, university professors, donors supporting open knowledge initiatives, researchers, and the passionate free and open-source software (FOSS) communities, among others. Youth and women participants also played crucial roles in centering equality and a multigenerational approach within the forum and its discussions.

A Landmark for Open Collaboration

The forum served as a powerful reminder of Indonesia’s growing role in the global open knowledge movement. By bringing together stakeholders who shape, use, and expand collaborative knowledge platforms, the event amplified the importance of building inclusive and sustainable open ecosystems when further expanding access to knowledge. Voices from various backgrounds contributed to productive exchanges, highlighting how open knowledge empowers both online and offline communities, and drives positive social change. Participants shared how open knowledge creates opportunities to improve access to quality education, to democratize digital innovation, and to preserve indigenous language and knowledge.

Tackling Key Challenges: Advocacy, Regulation, Privacy, and Data

One of the forum’s main attractions was its focus on public policy advocacy, particularly unpacking the intricate regulatory challenges surrounding copyright in Indonesia, which is often considered a challenge when seeking to promote and implement open knowledge practices. Various sessions explored how to ensure knowledge remains accessible to everyone when intellectual property lacks clear regulation. For example: there is no national regulation that strictly limits the sharing of public interest information, but sometimes local authorities, uncertain about the regulatory matters, slow down digitalization efforts or restrict access to information needed to consolidate and make available public interest data. By spotlighting these debates, the forum fostered a nuanced understanding of how public policy frameworks can support, rather than hinder, the growth of open content.



Another major theme was community-led content moderation. Participants discussed real-world strategies for maintaining healthy, trustworthy platforms without centralized decision-making—a key pillar of the Wikimedia model and an area of expertise for Wikimedia volunteer contributors. Privacy and open data also featured prominently in discussions. Experts, Wikimedia volunteer contributors, and activists delved into ways to responsibly manage data transparency and privacy protections as well as ethically handle information in an increasingly digital world.

Building Indonesia’s Open Knowledge Roadmap

Forum attendees collaborated on shaping a strategic roadmap for the future of Indonesia’s open knowledge landscape. Concrete plans for cross-sector collaboration emerged, along with strengthened networks across disciplines and regions. These outcomes signal a renewed commitment to making open knowledge a cornerstone of Indonesian society, further supported by Wikimedian principles of community empowerment and inclusivity.

The Road Ahead: A Call to Action

The spirit of Open Indonesia resonates far beyond the event itself. By uniting diverse stakeholders and focusing on actionable strategies, it has energized Indonesia’s open knowledge movement. Some of the key follow-ups include: plans to organize a digital platform for an open knowledge hub in Indonesia; a dialogue with the national regulator on reliable information and internet access; and plans for a national conference on open knowledge in 2026, which will focus on the topic of open data. The Wikimedia Foundation will remain a steadfast partner, committed to supporting local innovation, safeguarding open access, and working alongside volunteer communities and allies to ensure knowledge remains free and open for generations to come.



We invite everyone—whether you are a policymaker, educator, developer, or knowledge enthusiast—to join this movement and help shape an even more collaborative open future for Indonesia.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation