Announcing the 2025 AWA Fellows: 16 changemakers strengthening Wikimedia across Africa

We are excited to introduce the 16 inaugural fellows of the African Wikipedian Alliance (AWA) Fellowship 2025, powered by Code for Africa (CfA) in partnership with institutions including the Norwegian Embassy of Foreign Affairs, Digital Democracy Initiatives, and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). The fellowship runs for six months across three strategic streams: the Inclusion & Climate Justice Fellowship, the Digitalise Youth Fellowship, and the SRIEWA Fellowship (Strengthening Resilient Information Ecosystems in West Africa). This year’s cohort will advance inclusion, digital civic literacy, and resilient information ecosystems through targeted projects on Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons.

Code for Africa and African Wikipedian Alliance fellows 2025

About the African Wikipedian Alliance

The African Wikipedian Alliance (AWA) is a Code for Africa network of 373 African Wikimedians from Anglophone and Francophone countries. Our continental community of change-makers works collaboratively to strengthen information integrity by creating, editing, verifying, and fact-checking content across Wikimedia projects, helping to counter deliberate distortions and improve the quality of information available about Africa.

Fellowship streams and fellows

Early progress and what’s next?

Over the past three months, the fellows have rolled out targeted training, edit sprints, community outreach, and evidence-based content interventions, producing more than 900 articles, media uploads, and Wikidata items created, improved, or translated.

If you would like to participate, collaborate, or support the fellowship, please get in touch with the AWA fellows or reach out to the AWA team . Join us in congratulating and supporting this cohort as they work to make Wikimedia projects more inclusive, accurate, and useful for African knowledge ecosystems.

Stay tuned for monthly summaries and impact stories on the AWA Fellows report page.

