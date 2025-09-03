African Wikipedian Alliance : August Digitalize Youth Project Report by Faisal Ali

1. Overview

This report examines the content gaps across Wikimedia projects , specifically Wikipedia and Wikidata , with a thematic focus on governance, digital rights, and human rights topics in Benin and Guinea.

During August 2025, activities under the African Wikipedian Alliance sought to close these gaps by creating and improving articles, as well as enhancing structured data. While participation was lower than anticipated, the month recorded a milestone achievement with a new female editor creating her first English Wikipedia article. Additionally, significant steps were taken towards building partnerships to support sustained content creation and capacity development in the two countries.

Practical session on how to add infobox in articles

2. Identified Content Gaps

Research and editing activities identified limited or outdated coverage of the following topics in Benin and Guinea:

African Union Convention on Cybersecurity and Personal Data Protection – Minimal representation of local implementation, policy developments, and enforcement measures.

E-Democracy – Lack of localized examples, case studies, and data on citizen engagement through digital platforms.

Digital Mobilisation in Social Movements – Few documented instances of grassroots or youth-led digital activism in either country.

SDG16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) – Sparse country-specific data linking SDG16 targets to governance reforms and civil society actions.

Freedom of Expression – Gaps in coverage of legal frameworks, press freedom status, and recent policy changes.

Human Rights – Insufficient Wikidata coverage on notable activists, organizations, and case studies relevant to Guinea and Benin.



3. Key Activities

a. Wikidata Enhancements and Content Development

b. Capacity Building

Conducted small-scale training and mentorship sessions for new and returning editors.



Provided thematic guidance on sourcing, neutrality, and the integration of multimedia content.

4. Achievements & Impact

New Editor Milestone : A female participant created her first English Wikipedia article, contributing to gender diversity in Wikimedia spaces.



A female participant created her first English Wikipedia article, contributing to gender diversity in Wikimedia spaces. Enhanced content on Wikipedia and Wikidata for governance and human rights topics specific to Benin and Guinea.

Introduction of Wikidata during AWA Digitalize Youth Project

5. Challenges

Low participation during training and editing sessions, attributed to connectivity barriers, competing commitments, and the complexity of the subject matter.



Limited availability of up-to-date local sources on certain topics, particularly around e-democracy and digital mobilisation.

6. Lessons Learned

Even with low participation, focused mentorship can yield impactful contributions from individual editors.



Partnerships with civil society organizations are essential for accessing credible data and amplifying participation.



Addressing content gaps on complex topics like cybersecurity conventions or SDG16 requires pre-curated resources and contextual briefings for editors.



7. Next Steps

Launch a targeted content drive in collaboration with partners, focusing on underrepresented topics like digital mobilisation and SDG16.



Develop topic briefs and reading lists for editors to simplify research on governance and human rights topics.



Continue mentoring the new female contributor and other recent editors to sustain engagement.

