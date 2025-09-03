AfroCreatives WikiProject 2025 Workshop in Egypt: A Gateway to Broaden African Film Industry’s Horizon

AfroCreatives WikiProject in Egypt Flyer

In the light of launching AfroCreatives WikiProject (ACWP) 2025 edition to support and mobilize African cultural and generate awareness and interest among the general public on the African film industry, Egypt Wikimedians Usergroup, moderated by Executive Manager Ibrahim Elaidy and Administrative Assistant Amr Fathy, hosted an interactive edit-a-thon workshop on the 23rd of August in Cairo to train new editors and enlighten participants with ACWP current scope and goals.

The workshop agenda included:

Brief introduction about Wikipedia

A walkthrough for ACWP 2025 edition and scope

Live editing session for required articles

Coffee break, friendly discussions, and interactive discussions between participants

ACWP Current Scope and Goals:

The campaign of the Wiki Project for African Creators +Films aims to significantly enhance information about African art and film industry on Wikipedia, including:

The history of African cinema

Biographies of renowned African creators and professionals throughout the sector

The role of African studios, streaming platforms, awards, festivals, unions, film institutes, and other institutions that shape the ecosystem of the film industry

Notable African films and television series

Developments in animation, augmented reality, virtual reality, and other technologies that influence the African film industry

Film financing, government policies, skills development, and other core issues within the sector.

The workshop accommodated a diversity of participants, including new editors, experienced Wikimedians, usergroup founders, and college students working on translating Egyptian articles to Spanish language.

AfroCreatives Workshop in Cairo

Over the course of the event, creatives, editors, and cultural advocates came together to amplify the visibility of Egyptian filmmakers and the broader African film ecosystem on Wikipedia. Through collaborative edit-a-thons, hands-on training, and spirited dialogue, the session was concluded with equipping new members and editors with the right tools to navigate editing professionally.

The workshop not only enriched digital content in both Arabic and English but also fostered a community committed to preserving and celebrating African storytelling. The momentum built here will continue to ripple outward—empowering voices, bridging knowledge gaps, and shaping a more inclusive cultural narrative online.

