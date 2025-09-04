AWA Anglophone Meetup for March 2025: Introduction To Wikiquote

The African Wikipedian Alliance Anglophone monthly meet-up held on March 14, 2025, was indeed an eye-opening session. It helped me to reflect and realize that in today’s digital world, visibility shapes legacy. For many African thinkers, creatives, and changemakers, their words often travel far, on stages, in books, through songs… but fail to find a lasting, searchable home online. This is where Wikiquote, a free online repository of verified quotes from notable figures, comes into play to change that narrative.

The meet-up, which is similar to other AWA community engagements, aims to equip its community members with the various Wikimedia platforms they can contribute to. The session began with the protocol of introduction and welcome notes by the moderator, Bukola James, AWA Community Coordinator, informing participants about the activities of the AWA/CfA community. Moving on, she passed the virtual microphone to the trainer, Oteng Tiro Sandra Kolobetso, member of the Wikimedia Community User Group Botswana and the Wiki Loves Women focus group. Participants were introduced to the basics of contributing to Wikiquote with a clear call which is simply to ensure that the powerful words of Africa’s icons are preserved and easily found online.

What is Wikiquote, and Why Should You Care?

The trainer defines Wikiquote as part of the Wikimedia ecosystem alongside Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikivoyage. It’s a collection of sourced quotations from public figures, books, films, speeches, and other creative works where every entry is verifiable, cited, and linked to further information on Wikipedia. This matters because it protects context, which means that quotes are not subjected to floating memes; they are part of histories and stories. It also preserves wisdom in a context where oral traditions risk being lost if not documented. And very importantly, it can be easily discovered if it exists online.

Who Can Be Quoted?

Oteng emphasized the importance of notability, like other sister projects; not just anyone can be featured on Wikiquote. To maintain quality and notability:

The subject must have a Wikipedia page.

Quotes should be sourced from credible materials such as books, speeches, research, motivational talks, or interviews.

The quotes themselves must reflect intellectual or cultural significance, not casual conversation.

Screenshot of hands-on practical on Wikiquote creation

Highlight: How to Create a Wikiquote Page

From the screenshot above, it was clear how Oteng walked participants through the essentials of building a Wikiquote article from start to publish:

Search before you start to see if the person doesn’t already have a page. Use the Visual Editor Interface: It’s user-friendly and ideal for beginners. She navigated through how to add headings, paragraphs, and subsections. She also dovetailed into the aesthetics of using features like italics and hyperlinks to organize articles. Adding bullet points, media, references, and categorizing your page appropriately are ways to enrich your work. Structuring Your Page: Introduction: Who is this person? Why are they notable?

Quotes: Include properly cited and sourced quotes.

References: Point to books, videos, or official sites that verify the quote’s authenticity.

Time for Q&A

The session wasn’t just theoretical. Participants got a Q&A segment where common concerns were addressed. Questions ranging from: “Can I quote someone from a podcast?”, “What if I can’t find the source?”, and “How many quotes make a good page”? Oteng guided attendees patiently, emphasizing quality over quantity and encouraging cross-verification of quotes.

Screenshot of participants at the Wikiquote session

Representation Starts with Contribution

African voices deserve more than occasional mentions on global platforms; they deserve structure, permanence, and accessibility. Wikiquote provides that digital footprint, and the process of contributing is open to everyone with a passion for knowledge and accuracy. By archiving quotes from African legends like Brenda Fassie, Chinua Achebe, or Wangari Maathai, we don’t just save words; we sustain legacy. So, whether you’re an educator, journalist, researcher, or just quote-obsessed, you can start contributing today.

Conclusion

AWA continues its mission to foster community participation in Wikimedia projects and expand access to free knowledge. Bukola urged those who missed the session to find a recorded version here. Stay tuned for more upcoming AWA webinars and continue to contribute. Get Involved. Join our community by clicking here to register for upcoming CfA WiR bi-weekly webinars and to join our growing community where we continue to shape Africa’s digital presence on Wikimedia.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation