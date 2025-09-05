EduWiki Hub and the Future of Education at Wikimania Nairobi 2025

At Wikimania Nairobi 2025, two important sessions highlighted the growing collaboration between Wikimedia hubs and the Wikimedia education movement. Both sessions focused on community empowerment, strengthening services and governance, measuring impact, and bringing decision-making closer to communities for long-term growth.



On 8 August, the panel “The Future of Hubs in Wikimedia Context” convened hub leaders and community representatives from multiple regions (including CEE, ESEAP, EARTH, and Europe) and thematic projects such as the Language Diversity Hub, the Volunteer Supporters Network, and the EduWiki Hub. Moderated by Barbara Klen (CEE Hub) and Jessica Stephenson (WMF), the session built on conversations from the previous year and invited the hub leaders to reflect on practical lessons: what they would do differently looking back six months, one piece of advice for new hubs that are planning to pilot next year, and how the present hubs plan to measure impact in the coming year. The frank sharing of real-world experiences propel useful audience questions and practical exchanges of support across hubs.



During the panel, our EduWiki Hub Coordinator Bukola James in response to one of the questions asked during the panel, spoke about the EduWiki User Group’s transition toward a hub-like structure. Bukola explained that a series of research activities and a community-developed Theory of Change helped identify challenges, such as fragmented coordination and reliance on purely volunteer structures, that were limiting impact. Aligning with the movement strategy’s thematic hub framework will allow the EduWiki user group to strengthen services, governance, and community-based decision-making.



The following day, 9 August, Bukola James joined João Alexandre Peschanski (EduWiki UG Treasurer) and Filip Maljković (EduWiki UG Membership Admin) to facilitate a lecture titled “Wikipedia & Education: Strategic Updates and Global Engagement.” The session traced the Wikimedia education movement from its early adopter years (2001–2010) to the present and explored the path forward for EduWiki from 2025 onward.

The presenters discussed challenges and lessons learned, and presented the community’s Theory of Change, a framework intended to knit individual efforts into a cohesive, hub-like infrastructure that delivers services to education program leaders and community members worldwide. The lecture concluded with an overview of the EduWiki Hub’s evolving governance, programs, working groups, and engagement pathways, and invited attendees to the EduWiki Knowledge Showcase that took place on the 1st of September.

The sessions at Wikimania Nairobi 2025 showed that combining hubs’ coordination and resources with Wikimedia education programs’ will enable the Wikimedia movement to scale and sustain impactful learning worldwide. In the months ahead we will focus on the four priority areas ; Outreach and Engagement; Resource Curation and Development; Technical Infrastructure; and Capacity Building and Volunteer Support.

We welcome contributors, partners, and volunteers to join this EduWiki effort, whether by participating in working groups, presenting at future showcases, workshops, Newsletter, or helping translate and adapt materials for local contexts. Visit our Meta page to get involved.

