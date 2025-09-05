Safari of Connection: Reflections from Wikimania 2025 Nairobi

Sangram and Chinmayee during the Wikimania 2025

Wikimania 2025 in Nairobi was more than just a global gathering—it was an opportunity to contribute, learn, and nurture meaningful relationships across the Wikimedia movement. For me, it became a space where different forms of volunteering came together with a shared vision and collective impact. This blog captures some of the most memorable and thought-provoking moments from my experience at Wikimania 2025.

Supporting the South Asian community

My journey began even before Wikimania officially started. I assisted a few South Asian Wikimedians with their scholarship applications, helping them articulate their contributions in the required format. While many have done remarkable work in advancing Wikimedia projects, expressing those efforts within structured application responses often feels daunting. I had supported a few applicants during Wikimania 2024, and this year extended that help to over 25 individuals. Seeing nearly 45 South Asian participants in Nairobi was heartwarming and a silent reminder that, sometimes, small acts of support can open big doors for community members.

First-time volunteering roles

Wikimania 2025 also gave me the chance to step into new responsibilities:

As a Scholarship Review Committee member , I witnessed how deeply the movement values diversity, equity, and representation.

, I witnessed how deeply the movement values diversity, equity, and representation. On the Program Review Committee , I gained a front-row view of the creativity and depth of ideas Wikimedians bring forward.

, I gained a front-row view of the creativity and depth of ideas Wikimedians bring forward. With the Online Participation Working Group , I helped support the hybrid format, ensuring those joining remotely still felt part of the global celebration.

, I helped support the hybrid format, ensuring those joining remotely still felt part of the global celebration. Volunteering for the Trust & Safety team with proper onboarding by the experts from WMF was a meaningful addition.

WikiWomen* Summit 2025 – “I see you. :)”

Serving as part of the Core Organizing Team of the WikiWomen* Summit along with WikiWomen* Lunch was another high spot. Held alongside Wikimania, the summit celebrated visibility, recognition & belonging for women and gender-diverse Wikimedians and the WikiWomen* TaskForce . The summit was a reminder that representation is not just symbolic—it’s essential for building stronger, more inclusive communities. An individual reflection by Japanese Wikimedian Yuriko Kadokura can be seen here.

WikiWomen* Summit 2025 Group Picture

Community development and Peer learning 🙂

I always admired learning the community development aspect of the Wikimedia movement, and one major highlight for me in this Wikimania was the “Learning recognitions in the Wikimedia movement” session, which included practical ways to value contributors’ experiences beyond content creation, encouraging a culture of continuous learning and recognition.

As a working group member of the Let’s Connect peer learning program, I supported two Connectathons and an in-person learning clinic: Creating Newcomer-Friendly Spaces. These sessions illustrated how peer-to-peer exchange can spark both confidence and capacity in our communities, proving that collective wisdom is one of the strongest assets. A detailed blog will be published soon.

Cup stacking with peers without using your hands

Reimagining event ecosystems

A session that stayed with me was “(Re)imagining: Wikimedia Conferences and Events”. For the first time, past and present event organizers, the Wikimania Steering Committee, the Conference & Event Committee, and affiliate representatives gathered to re-envision Wikimedia events. Discussions explored how conferences can evolve amid changing climates, community priorities, and movement strategies—becoming more resilient, inclusive, and community-driven. The reflection reaffirmed my belief that convening spaces must continuously adapt to remain safe, meaningful, and empowering.

My podcasting debut – “Good enough is perfect. :)”

Wikimania 2025 also marked my podcasting debut. I recorded my first episode on WikiWomen* Initiatives and moderated interview podcasts with User:Benjamin Mako Hill & User:Hackfish, who cycled all the way to Nairobi for the event. For me, this experience wasn’t about striving for perfection but about embracing authenticity, holding conversations that felt real, and reminding myself that good enough is perfect. 🙂

From the left – Jess Aseiedu-Akrofi, Chinmayee, Hackfish and Mako at Wikimania Nairobi

WikiSetu: South Asia Meetup – Regional solidarity

Another meaningful moment was the WikiSetu: South Asia meetup, which brought together Wikimedians from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. We shared updates on ongoing projects, celebrated regional recognitions, including Nitesh Gill’s Wikimedian of the year honorable Mention, and discussed future collaborations. It reinforced the importance of cross-border solidarity, reminding us that regional unity strengthens our contributions to the global movement. 2024: Tech Contributor of the year, Siddharth VP, was one of the winners of the coolest tool of the year award. 2025 was the cherry on the cake on a later day.



South Asian Wikimedians meetup during Wikimania Nairobi 2025

Discovering Nairobi and East Africa

Outside the conference halls, Nairobi itself was welcoming and vibrant. Reconnecting with friends from across the globe, exploring local culture, and experiencing the calm beauty of Karura Forest were personal highlights. Visiting East Africa for the first time was exhilarating and added a new dimension of cultural discovery to my Wikimania journey.

Gratitude and vision ahead

None of this would have been possible without the tireless efforts of the local Wikimedians, the Core Organizing Team, the Wikimedia Foundation, and every volunteer who poured energy into making Wikimania 2025 unforgettable.

As I look ahead, my vision is to carry forward the spirit of connection—through gender equity initiatives, peer learning, and community building across geographies. Wikimania 2025 was not just an event; It was a reminder that we are shaping knowledge together, one contribution, one story, and one connection at a time.

Asante sana, Nairobi.. You will always remain close to my heart—as a place where I gave, learned, and found joy in shared purpose. 🙂

Afeq, Chinmayee, and Terry at WikiWomen* Summit 2025: Pre-conference day of Wikimania 2025, Nairobi

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation