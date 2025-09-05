Wiki Missing Sources 2025: Empowering Journalists to Increase African Women’s Visibility for Wikipedia

Wiki Missing Sources Campaign Kick-off Flyer

INTRODUCTION

In an era where African women’s stories remain underrepresented in the digital knowledge space, the Wiki Missing Sources 2025 Campaign is working to bridge the gap by equipping journalists with the skills they need to improve representation.

On August 1, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria, journalists gathered for the physical phase of this groundbreaking initiative, a follow-up to the virtual launch held the previous day. The project, powered by Africa Wiki Women and coordinated by AWW fellow Airat Abdul Rahmon, brought together media professionals to explore ways of increasing African women’s visibility on Wikipedia by ensuring that media publications meet the platform’s content policies and verifiability standards.

Event Group Photo

A focused and impactful gathering

The in-person session held at the American Spaces, Abuja, was attended by eight journalists representing Voice of Nigeria, News Agency of Nigeria, Daily Independence, Kaftan Tv, and The Guardian. The training was led by experienced Wikipedia editors Chinonso Kingsley and Merit Ibekeme, who guided participants through:

Navigating Wikipedia’s interface and creating articles from scratch



Understanding content policies, including verifiability, neutrality, and notability



Refining language for biographical entries to meet encyclopedic standards



Identifying and using reliable sources for improved representation of women’s achievements



Despite a brief network lag caused by the weather, the workshop maintained a highly interactive flow. Participants engaged in a lively question-and-answer session, shared challenges from their newsroom experiences, and committed to contributing actively to the campaign goals.

Pictures of training and interactive session

Interactive & Q/A session

Building a movement for representation

The Wiki Missing Sources 2025 Campaign is not just a training program. It is part of a wider mission to address gender gaps on Wikipedia by targeting one of its root causes: low media coverage of African women. By equipping journalists with the skills to create and improve articles, the campaign ensures more accurate, visible, and respectful representation of women across various fields.

As the four-month campaign progresses, Africa Wiki Women will execute training and capacity-building workshops for interested participants throughout the campaign period. With this momentum, the campaign looks forward to expanding its reach, strengthening media capacity, and ultimately ensuring that African women’s achievements are documented, celebrated, and accessible to all.

Call To Action

Welcome!!! Kindly register on the Wiki Missing Sources metapage to make your contributions. You can also be a member of the Africa Wiki Women community for more engagement. Register here to become a member.

Send us an Email:africawikiwomen@gmail.com.

Find us on Social Media- Twitter/X | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Spotify | TikTok | WhatsApp Anglophone | WhatsApp Francophone.

About the Author

Airat Abdul Rahmon is a Broadcast Journalist, Project Coordinator, and Africa Wiki Women Fellow (2nd cohort, 2025). She is passionate about closing gender knowledge gaps and building capacity for equitable representation on Wikipedia.

