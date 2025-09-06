Reflections from the WikiWomen* Summit 2025

Wikiwomen* Summit 2025 participants

The WikiWomen* Summit 2025 brought together 135 participants in Nairobi for an intentional, intergenerational, and intersectional gathering of women* contributors. Across the day’s sessions, the Summit was more than a meeting, it was a site of feminist reflection and imagination, asking how Wikimedia can better embody equity, representation and care.

Barriers and possibilities: voices from the group discussions

In smaller circles, participants explored persistent challenges in the movement. Accessibility stood out as a recurring gap; from the absence of sign language integration on Wikimedia platforms to interfaces (design and layout) that may intimidate newcomers. Contributors emphasized that inclusivity must be designed into our tools and workflows as well as mentorship if knowledge equity is to be realized.

Sourcing was another complex issue. The very definition of “credible” sources was questioned in contexts where women’s achievements go undocumented, folklore and oral histories are dismissed, and local realities are excluded from policy frameworks. Wikiwomen participants urged Wikimedia to broaden its recognition of diverse forms of knowledge and to invest in awareness building so that more communities understand how Wikipedia works and how to challenge its gaps.





Roundtable discussions during Wikiwomen* Summit, 2025





Participants also examined the disconnect between WikiWomen* initiatives and broader community structures, the underrepresentation of women in regions like India, and the urgent need for mentorship, peer support, and community structures that nurture contributors long after edit-a-thons end. There was also a collective voice that women* should start thinking of the realities of AI widening gender gaps and replicating bias and stereotypes. At the end of the session, participants pledged actions ranging from building cross-regional fellowships to making Wikipedia accessible in sign language, carrying the spirit of Nairobi into ongoing work.

Keynote reflections: resilience and connection

The keynote speech by Rosie Stephenson – Goodknight reminded participants that women* juggle multiple roles as caregivers, professionals, and leaders and are often under heavy pressure to deliver. Yet within these realities lies resilience and power. The message was clear: every voice matters, and no contribution is too small to be celebrated.

The shoelace metaphor captured this spirit of connection. Each lace represented the ties that bind WikiWomen* together across regions and generations, reminding us that leadership and solidarity must endure beyond events. Connection is not an accessory but what sustains the work of closing gender gaps over time.

Shoelace Metaphor of how women* are interconnected and navigate different seasons of life





Stories of impact: lightning talks

The lightning talks spotlighted initiatives that have already begun to shift the landscape. Projects like Wiki Loves Africa, She Leads Program, oral history documentation, and regional collaborations in Southern Africa highlighted the creativity and persistence of women in the movement. Each talk was a reminder that the struggle for gender equity is not abstract; it is embodied in campaigns, content, and communities that make Wikimedia richer and more representative.



Closing gaps in content: Women in Red

Women in Red session illustrated how sustained focus on content can yield transformational results. From two editors determined to fill glaring gaps, to a global community that has created more than 260,000 biographies of women, the project shows what is possible when commitment meets collective effort. Its principles of simplicity, accountability, civility, and appreciation remain powerful lessons for how movements can sustain themselves without hierarchy or heavy resourcing.



Beyond editing: leadership and governance

Several sessions emphasized that equity goes beyond content creation. Nitesh Gill from She Leads Program framed empowerment as an ongoing process of mentorship and skill-building. The discussion on extended rights highlighted barriers women face in pursuing admin roles, from unclear processes to biased scrutiny (those who edit gender related articles have to integrate other topics to garner ) .The governance panel explored how gender, power, and culture intersect, reminding us that without intentional structures of care, childcare at events, mentorship pipelines, or support for visibility, women remain excluded from decision-making.

These conversations underscored that gender equity in Wikimedia is not only about content gaps but also about who holds power, how leadership is defined, and what forms of participation are valued.

Leadership and Governance Panel

Collective pledges and shared futures

As the Summit drew to a close, participants committed to concrete actions, from mentoring newcomers and building reverse-mentoring models, to fostering leadership committees and embedding multilingual advocacy. These were not symbolic gestures or simply aspirations, but declarations of intent to make equity visible in structures.

The WikiWomen* Lunch, with over 100 participants, carried these conversations into an informal yet purposeful space. Through poetry, storytelling, and the symbolic shoelaces, the gathering deepened bonds of solidarity. The introduction of the WikiWomen* Taskforce priorities grounded the Wikiwomen* lunch: mentorship, cross-regional collaborations, and sustainable leadership emerged as key priorities.

Wikimedia as a feminist future

The WikiWomen* Summit affirmed that Wikimedia is more than an encyclopedia. It is a space where values are contested and redefined, where equity is not an add-on but a demand. The work of closing gender gaps requires not just creating content but redesigning participation, power, and leadership.

Over the years, many initiatives have carried this work forward including Women in Red , Art+Feminism, Whose Knowledge?, She Said, and numerous other regional and affiliate-led projects. More recently, the WikiWomen* Taskforce, now a few months old, has emerged as another space where communities come together to reflect, share, and strengthen collective action at a global level. What became clear at the Summit is that these efforts are not isolated. They are intertwined, with each project adding its own strand to the larger fabric of gender equity within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Acknowledging this interconnectedness allows us to see the movement not as separate campaigns but as a network of shared purpose. The Taskforce, alongside long-standing initiatives and new ones yet to emerge, demonstrates that progress comes when communities build together, across geographies and generations.

Photo of mentimeter board capturing participants sentiments

The Summit was a reminder that feminist imagination in Wikimedia does not belong to any one group. It thrives in the connections between them, and it is through those connections that the gaps which once seemed entrenched become possible to close. Community groups highlighted future priorities such as multilingual inclusion, stronger peer review, mentorship, social media advocacy highlighting gender work, and bridging gender & AI.

For the next steps, I see a future where the WW* Task Force could help connect and amplify these efforts, while community groups continue leading localized actions allowing the pledges from the Summit to gradually grow into sustained collective change.

Find the summit notes here.

Disclaimer: The asterisk in women* signals inclusivity, recognizing all people who identify as women, trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse people who share similar struggles against gender inequality.

