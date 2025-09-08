Introducing the interim Global Resource Distribution Committee

Some of the interim Global Resource Distribution Committee members meeting at Wikimania 2025.

The interim Global Resource Distribution Committee has been officially created with all its members, after the designation of the three seats for affiliate background. This new community-wide committee has been tasked with setting the strategy, structures, and processes for resource allocation across the Wikimedia Movement.

This is the initial composition of the committee:

The 13 seats of the committee have been selected through different processes aiming to form a competent and diverse team set for success in a 2-year pilot. The first official meeting was hosted at Wikimania, together with a session to present the interim GRDC.

