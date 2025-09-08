Introducing the interim Global Resource Distribution Committee

The interim Global Resource Distribution Committee has been officially created with all its members, after the designation of the three seats for affiliate background. This new community-wide committee has been tasked with setting the strategy, structures, and processes for resource allocation across the Wikimedia Movement.
This is the initial composition of the committee:
- Barakat Adegboye (Sub-Saharan Africa)
- Delphine Ménard (Northern & Western Europe)
- Matthew Vetter (North America)
- Mervat (Middle East & North Africa)
- Lucas Piantá (Latin American & Caribbean)
- Mykola Kozlenko (Central & Eastern Europe & Central Asia)
- Taweetham (East, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific)
- J. Balaji (South Asia)
- Lucy Moore (Thematic)
- Lucy Crompton-Reid (Affiliate)
- Mónica Bonilla (Affiliate)
- Herschal Jackson (Affiliate)
- Jorge Vargas (Wikimedia Foundation)
The 13 seats of the committee have been selected through different processes aiming to form a competent and diverse team set for success in a 2-year pilot. The first official meeting was hosted at Wikimania, together with a session to present the interim GRDC.
