Wali Mash-Up Edit-a-thon and the Power of Local Partnerships

The Wali Wikimedians Community, in a significant step forward for the digital presence of the Wali language, successfully organized the Wali Mash-Up Edit-a-thon. The event was made possible through a strong partnership with the WAALEE BAABO Association, a group of language experts and passionate individuals dedicated to the development of the Wali language.

A Partnership for Language Development

The collaboration was a direct result of our second in-person workshop at the Yison Tech Hub in Wa, which was attended by H.E. Mahamud Khalid, the former Upper West Regional Minister and Ambassador to the Republic of Mali, who also serves as the president of the WAALEE BAABO Association. The association’s endorsement and linguistic guidance were invaluable, providing us with expert support and encouraging young participants to take the documentation of their language seriously.

The Mash-Up Edit-a-thon: Reclaiming Our Narrative

From August 8th to September 7th, 2025, the Wali Mash-Up Edit-a-thon became our community’s contribution to the broader goal of enriching the global digital narrative about Africa. We actively engaged in efforts to document and amplify Africa’s diverse stories, cultures, achievements, and challenges. By participating in this continental campaign, our community members played a vital role in correcting misinformation, addressing content scarcity, and ensuring that African voices and experiences are well represented online.

The event also focused on empowering students and young volunteers with essential skills in digital contribution and research, contributing meaningfully to shaping Africa’s visibility and credibility in the digital space.

Key Achievements and Outcomes

The edit-a-thon produced impressive results, demonstrating the dedication and hard work of our members.

12 Editors

Editors 220 new Wikipedia articles created

new Wikipedia articles created 414 articles edited

articles edited 2,050 total edits

total edits 191K words added

words added 8 Commons uploads

Read more on the outreach dashboard here.

These metrics showcase the power of community and partnership in achieving tangible results. We are proud of what we have accomplished and are excited for what the future holds.

