WikiAfrica Hour #49: Celebrate Africa through the lens: Stories from Wiki Loves Africa 2025

Celebrate Africa through the lens! 📸✨

This WikiAfrica Hour episode was dedicated to celebrating Wiki Loves Africa 2025 🖼️🎉

We brought together this year’s winners, jury members, and local organizers to share inspiring stories — from the behind-the-scenes experiences to the joys and challenges of judging, and the amazing community spirit that powers this annual photo contest.

Like every live show, we also faced our share of challenges: on the day of the broadcast, poor internet connectivity — especially for our guests in Nigeria — made it difficult for some to join, and a few who managed to connect couldn’t hear the conversation properly. Sadly, this meant that not all winners could take part as planned.

Nonetheless, the episode went live right on time, and with the voices of those who could join, we carried the celebration through to the end. 💪🏾🌍 While we wished for even more voices to be present, the episode still highlighted the beauty, creativity, and passion of the African Wikimedia community.

Watch the full episode on YouTube

This WikiAfrica Hour episode’s guest host is Hilary Ogali, Wiki Loves Africa facilitator.

“WLA contest will help you build strength and strengthen the ties between the community members and the organisers themselves. You can have several categories to work on. Beside the photographers, you can also work in the videos and the audios and graphics. You can build ties with several categories of media content creators.” Maram Ali – local organiser of Wiki Loves Africa in Sudan community user group

“When I saw the theme Farm to Plate, I was curious about how am I going to depict it in a photograph? Am I going to show the farm and the place and along the line? It came to mind that there’s an intersection within the farm and the plate which is the market. So I thought about capturing markets, but if I capture it from the ground level, I’m not sure if I will capture the full scope of the market and how busy it is. So I started researching markets in Lagos that could depict how busy it is and how we could serve as a proper intersection from the farm and to homes and where people can get their food for domestic use.” Ogundele Ayorinde – winner of 1st place photography category of Wiki Loves Africa 2025

“I think for me, the photo that impacted me the most is that photo where they’re making rice in Nigeria. When I first saw the photo, I didn’t realise it was actually a process of making rice until I went and read about the story of how people produce this. It is very impactful because you see the hard work that is put into the process of making this rice. And by the time you have this rice on your table and you are enjoying your meal, you don’t know how hard people work to really make that work. ” Geoffrey Kateregga – one of the jury members of the photography category of Wiki Loves Africa 2025

Our guests include

Maram Ali : local organiser of Wiki Loves Africa in Sudan community user group

: local organiser of Wiki Loves Africa in Sudan community user group Geoffrey Kateregga : one of the jury members of the photography category of Wiki Loves Africa 2025

: one of the jury members of the photography category of Wiki Loves Africa 2025 Ogundele Ayorinde: winner of 1st place photography category of Wiki Loves Africa 2025

In Focus Section:

a previous interview conducted in WAH46 with Hilary Ogali, WLA facilitator, and Dappa Solomon, WLA local organiser who made a big splash in 2025! Watch it via this link:

