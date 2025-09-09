Building Open Knowledge Skills: Wikimedia Capacity Building for Youth in Rivers State

On August 20, 2025, a group of 30 young people from Rivers State gathered for a Wikimedia Capacity Building Workshop organized by Linking Partners for Niger Delta Development (NDLink), in partnership with the Wikimedia Community in the South South of Nigeria, and sponsored by the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND Foundation).

I had the opportunity to facilitate one of the sessions, and it was an experience that reminded me why closing knowledge gaps is so important.

Before the workshop even began, I faced a small challenge. The venue we used was not listed on the map, which made it somewhat difficult to locate. As a Google Local Guide, I took the initiative to add it so that future visitors will find it more easily. This simple act was a reminder of how documenting knowledge, whether through mapping or Wikimedia projects, helps communities connect and grow.

Introducing Wikimedia to the Participants

During my session, I introduced participants to Wikimedia and its projects. When I asked if they knew they could contribute to Wikipedia, about 90% said no. This revealed the knowledge gap that still exists around contributing to Wikipedia.

I explained that Wikipedia is just one part of the movement and that all sister projects are interconnected. I also shared the story of the Wiki Loves Campaigns, showing screenshots of the Wiki Loves Africa 2023 winners. The highlight of the screenshot was to educate them that they can contribute to Open Knowledge via their lens and win prizes. The first-place winner on the screenshot was a Nigerian, proof that their contributions can gain global recognition.

Questions, curiosity, and credibility One of the most engaging parts of my session was when I stressed that every fact on Wikipedia must be cited. This sparked many thoughtful questions: What if I conducted the original research myself, but it hasn’t been published yet?

What if no citation exists for a topic?

I explained why Wikipedia relies on verifiable sources; without them, it would quickly lose credibility. Their curiosity showed a genuine readiness to learn and follow community guidelines. I also introduced the concept of open licensing, and participants were excited to realize that their work would always be credited when reused.

I wasn’t the only facilitator:

User: Jerry minor during the Wikipedia Session

User: Jerry minor spoke in depth about the Neutral Point of View and Notability Guidelines, and guided participants through a hands-on session on starting a Wikipedia article.

User: Dappa Solomon001 during the Photography and Wikicommons Session

User: Dappa Solomon001 led a practical session on photography, licensing, and uploading photos to Wikimedia Commons. It was exciting to see participants contribute immediately during the hands-on sessions, putting their new skills into practice.

The workshop was also streamed live, allowing virtual participants to join. I loved how engaged they were, asking insightful questions that we were happy to answer. At the program’s close, certificates of participation were awarded, celebrating the commitment of all participants.

In addition to the Wikimedia-focused sessions, I also learned from an NDLink staff presentation on peace and development, which broadened the perspective of the workshop.

NDLink staff during her presentation

Looking ahead

This capacity-building workshop was impactful not only for the participants but also for me. Watching young people discover that they can shape the world’s knowledge through Wikimedia projects was inspiring. I am hopeful that many of them will grow into open knowledge advocates, helping to bridge knowledge gaps in the Niger Delta and beyond.

