Wiki Loves Africa 2025 in the Wiki for Senior Citizens Network

Wiki Loves Africa 2025 kicked off with a fantastic theme: “Farm to Plate”. This year, the contest invited photographers from across the continent to capture the journey of food, from its origins on the farm to its final destination on our plates. It was a celebration of culture, agriculture, and the diverse culinary traditions that make Africa so unique.

We were thrilled to host a special event for the Wiki Loves Africa contest at the Wiki for Senior Citizens Network in Abuja. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as participants shared their amazing images. It was a great opportunity for the senior citizens to showcase their talents. The theme “Farm to Plate” resonated with many, as they shared stories and memories connected to food production and traditional cooking methods. The image quality and the stories behind them were even more captivating.

The jury process is complete, and we’re thrilled to have announced the 3 winning images. Congratulations to all the participants! Your contributions indeed have helped to tell the vibrant African story. Please stay connected as we look forward to seeing the amazing images to be captured in the next edition.

