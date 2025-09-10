Scholarships for Wikimania 2026 in Paris are Open!

Pack your berets and get ready to baguette your way to knowledge, Wikimania 2026 is coming to Paris!

From 21–25 July 2026, the City of Light will host Wikimedians from around the globe for five days of connection, collaboration, and celebration. What better place to mix history, culture, and world-changing ideas than Paris, where revolutions, discoveries, and inspiration have been in the air for centuries?

Wikimania 2026 Paris announcement video.

This year is extra special because Wikipedia is turning 25! For a quarter of a century, volunteers everywhere have been building the largest source of free knowledge in history. Wikimania Paris will be the perfect stage to celebrate this remarkable achievement and to dream even bigger for the next 25 years.

Our Theme: Freedom, Equity, Reliability

This year’s theme: “Freedom, Equity, Reliability”, isn’t just a slogan. It’s a call to action. In a world where knowledge is increasingly threatened by political, media, and technological pressures, Wikimedia projects remain a rare safe space for sharing knowledge freely, inclusively, and reliably.

Freedom means the right to participate, express yourself, edit, and innovate safely. It's the freedom to share knowledge without fear, and to ensure that every voice can be heard.

Equity ensures that everyone, regardless of background or resources, has the means to contribute and access knowledge. It's about building a diverse, inclusive, and representative global encyclopedia.

Reliability is our commitment to factual, neutral, and verifiable content. In an era of misinformation, Wikimedia projects are a beacon of trustworthy information for everyone, from students to journalists to AI developers.

At Wikimania Paris, we’ll explore these values together, strengthen our communities, and take action to protect free access to knowledge worldwide.

Wikimania 2026 COT at the Wikimania Nairobi closing ceremony.

Apply for a Scholarship!

Applications for scholarships open on September 10th, 2025! If you’d like to join Wikimania in Paris, scholarships are available to cover travel, accommodation, and registration. They are open to Wikimedians everywhere, and we encourage those from underrepresented communities to apply.



Apply here by 31 October 2025, and successful applicants will be notified in January 2026. As in past years, scholars will be asked to contribute 4–6 hours of volunteer time during Wikimania, with the option to give more if they’d like. All scholarship recipients are also covered under the Wikimedia Foundation’s Travel Insurance Policy.

To help you with your scholarship applications, there will be office hours held to guide you through the process. Stay tuned for updates and read more about the theme here. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact the organizing team at wikimania-scholarships@wikimedia.org.



Don’t miss this chance to celebrate 25 years of Wikipedia in the City of Light, connect with Wikimedians worldwide, and be part of shaping the future of free knowledge. Paris is waiting—and so are your fellow contributors!

See the scholarships survey privacy statement.

