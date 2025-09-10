Summary of COSCUP 2025 Open Content Track in Taiwan

COSCUP is one of the biggest open source and open content conferences in Taiwan. And OpenStreetMap Taiwan is involved with COSCUP quite early, with the community track method, starting in 2018. In the first year, it used the name Open GIS as the community track name, then the next year, it changed to Open Content Track in collaboration with Wikidata Taiwan. Wikimedia Taiwan is involved with the promotion of the Wikimedia movement, focusing on language revitalization of the National Languages, ex. Taiwanese Taigi and various Formosian Languages, and the promotion of Wikipedia. But they didn’t join every year.

▲ Supaplex hosted Allenwang6212a‘s temple talk (Natsu621, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

In this year’s COSCUP, we not only have local speakers, but also one from Japan, the OpenStreetMap Japan Miura-san talks about the weekly newsletter, weeklyOSM. We also arranged a speaker to speak in our National Language to obey the national policy. He spoke in Taiwanese Taigi, one of the National languages in Taiwan, and shared his experience of connecting OpenStreetmap and Wikidata together.

There are many Japanese people who come to Taiwan to join COSCUP, even having their own Japanese Track. There is a talk covering the topic of OpenStreetMap integrated into Wikimedia projects. I’m glad to know that the Japanese community is also working on a similar attempt, just like Taiwan.

