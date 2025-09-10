Yokohama Editathon to be held in October!

A Yokohama-themed online Wikimedia Edit-a-thon will be held from October 1 to November 24, 2025. This event is in conjunction with Library Fair 2025, which will be held in Yokohama in October.

Yokohama Minato Mirai In Blue

This event is being held as part of the “Wikimedia World in Library Fair 2025.” It is organized by the WLF2025 Executive Committee, chaired by the author, in collaboration with the Wikimedians of Japan User Group, OpenStreet Map Japan, the Wikipedia Bungaku Executive Committee, and the Toumon Wikipedian Club Japan. Initially, I only intended for participants to be from within Japan, but as my number of friends overseas has steadily increased, I decided to make it possible for people from overseas to participate as well. First, I selected 20 words that symbolize Yokohama from the Japanese Wikipedia article on Yokohama and arranged them on the vertical axis of the table. Next, for language, I made a list of the countries where my friends on social media live, looked up the official languages ​​of those countries, and added 20 languages ​​to the horizontal axis of the table.

At the Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month that I participated in in the past, a “list of suggested articles” was available for each language, so I imagined a similar format. However, I was thinking about how to do this, since I was not capable of creating it myself. Aspere, a Korean Wikimedian currently studying in Japan, quickly created one for me😃! When I mentioned the published Wikipedia event page to Taufik and Ali from Malaysia, who happened to be visiting Japan, Taufik even created a Malay event page for me, which I was very impressed with😃! We can add as many languages ​​as you like, so if you have any requests, please let us know in the notes on the event page.

Wikimedia Malaysia-Japan Meetup 2025.8.31 in Tokyo. From left, Ali, Wadakuramon, Taufik. (Eugene Ormandy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Editathon is open to any Wikimedia project, including Wikipedia, Wikidata, Wikimedia Commons, etc. Articles not listed in the table are also welcome.

In this way, I have been able to hold an international Editathon that has exceeded my original expectations. Yokohama is one of Japan’s leading port cities and serves as a gateway for exchange between Japan and the world. I hope that anyone from anywhere on the planet will participate in this Editathon, as it will also serve as an opportunity for exchange between Japan and the world.

Event pabe: WLF2025エディタソン「横浜」 (in Japanese)

Foreign Versions section: s://w.wiki/FDCj

