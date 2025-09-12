5 Reasons You Should Join the #SheSaid Campaign This Year

September is here, and with it comes the 6th edition of the #SheSaid campaign! Whether you’re a returning participant or joining for the first time, this is your chance to celebrate and amplify women’s voices on Wikiquote.

SheSaid 2024 in Butembo

After five successful editions, the campaign has brought together 22 linguistic communities and over 24 affiliates/communities, resulting in more than 27,000 quotes improved or added to Wikiquote.

Here are five reasons why you should get involved this year:

1. Be Part of a Global Movement

#SheSaid isn’t just a campaign, it’s a worldwide community of editors, translators, and advocates for gender equity in knowledge. This year, we’re welcoming new communities into the #SheSaid family. By participating, you’re joining a growing network committed to making women more visible online.

2. Learn and Grow Your Wiki Skills

Whether you’re new to editing or a seasoned Wikimedian, #SheSaid offers resources to sharpen your skills. Attend office hours hosted by the Wiki Loves Women team to learn how to edit Wikiquote and track your contributions with dashboards and queries. Stay tuned here for more info. Past recordings are available on the Resources and Tools meta page.

3. Make a Measurable Impact

Every quote you add, every article you improve, contributes to a tangible change. With dashboards, queries, and tracking tips, you can see your contributions grow and measure the campaign’s impact. Don’t forget to tag your edits with #SheSaid to make them count!

4. Celebrate Creativity and Representation

This year’s campaign materials feature incredible artwork from initiatives like the Ilustratona WELx contest and the Les sans images project. These portraits and illustrations don’t just make the campaign visually stunning—they highlight women whose stories deserve to be told. Plus, you can upload photos from your own events to Wikimedia Commons, adding even more women’s stories to the public record.

5. Collaborate and Connect #SheSaid is more than editing, it’s about connection. You can join discussions on the Meta talk page, engage with the campaign on social media (Facebook, Twitter ou Instagram), or collaborate via Telegram groups (The GenderGap, The SheSaid Organisers). It’s an opportunity to exchange ideas, get support, and contribute to a shared mission of closing the gender gap in knowledge. The 6th edition of #SheSaid runs from 1st September to 31st December 2025. Whether you’re editing, translating, designing materials, or helping to organize events, every contribution counts.

Ready to join? Explore the SheSaid 2025 Meta page for all the resources you’ll need to get started and let’s make this edition the most inspiring yet!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation