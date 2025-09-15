Community Management Edge: Africa Wiki Women August Skill-Up Workshop

Africa Wiki Women August Skill-Up Workshop Flyer

The Africa Wiki Women Skill Up Workshop for August, moderated by Oluwapelumi Aina, hosted Ruby D. Brown, Africa Wiki Women Co-Founder, WikiWomen UserGroup Representative, and Community Engagement Strategist, to dissect the topic of community management owing to her extensive experience in community management and women’s empowerment within the Wikimedia movement. The session aimed to provide participants with knowledge and skills to effectively manage communities, create inclusive spaces, and empower members.

Community Engagement Frameworks in Wikimedia

Ruby talked about the significance of community engagement frameworks in Wikimedia environments. She described various community types, such as geographical, thematic, and virtual, and underscored the necessity of comprehending, involving, and empowering community members. Ruby pointed out the value of collaborating with communities to develop solutions and provided examples of unsuccessful projects resulting from insufficient community participation. She also emphasized the importance of addressing community expectations and ensuring community needs are aligned with organizational objectives.

Community Engagement Strategies

Ruby discussed the importance of community engagement in organizing campaigns and managing communities. She emphasized the need to recognize and acknowledge contributors, create a welcoming environment for newcomers, and maintain consistent engagement rather than relying on periodic campaigns. Ruby also highlighted the importance of sharing opportunities and supporting community members’ continuous learning and participation.

Wikimedia Community Engagement Strategies

Ruby discussed the importance of community engagement and management in Wikimedia ecosystems. She highlighted the value of using polls and peer review sessions to encourage participation and suggested building a database of trainers to empower community members.

She also emphasized the need for continuous feedback mechanisms, such as surveys and forms, to tailor interventions and address changing community needs. Ruby highlighted the significance of promoting information integrity in the age of AI and ensuring a safe, inclusive environment by adhering to the Universal Code of Conduct. She also stressed the importance of guiding new community members, resolving conflicts, and maintaining engagement to foster a sense of belonging and encourage contributions.

Finalizing snapshot of participants during the AWW August Skill Up Workshop

Empowering Wikimedia Community Engagement

Ruby concluded the training with shared insights on community engagement and emphasis on the importance of creating inclusive spaces where every voice matters. She highlighted the need for leaders to distinguish between project leadership and community engagement, and to empower volunteers who naturally have a drive for community interaction. Participants from different countries including India shared their experience mentoring Wiki Club in India, emphasizing the importance of patience and understanding community dynamics.

The session concluded with a call for African trainers and an invitation to join the Africa Wiki Women community on various social media platforms.

