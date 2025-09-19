Wikimedia Georgia becomes the newest Wikimedia Chapter

Wikimedia Georgia throughout the years

About a decade ago, a small group of Georgian Wikimedians set out to connect their growing online community with the broader Wikimedia movement. What began with the enthusiasm of a few dedicated editors on the Georgian Wikipedia soon transformed into a collaborative effort to bring free knowledge closer to people across the country, establishing partnerships with various institutions and hosting many events over the years. This year, that idea reached a significant milestone: Wikimedia Georgia has been officially recognized as the newest Wikimedia chapter.

CEE Meeting 2014: An idea was born

The history of Wikimedia Georgia is closely linked to the development of Georgian Wikipedia, which provided the momentum for the creation of a strong Wikimedia community in Georgia, leading to its growth and ultimately forming a stable organization — Wikimedia Georgia.

In its current form, the history of Wikimedia Georgia began in December 2014 at the Wikimedia Central and Eastern Europe Meeting (Wikimedia CEE Meeting) in Kyiv, Ukraine. At that time, the Georgian Wikimedia community was developing in isolation and was not involved in global Wikimedia processes and aware of the organizational aspects of the Wikimedia Movement.

Mikheil during the Kyiv WMCEE Meeting in 2014, photo by Ilya (CC BY-SA 4.0), via Wikimedia Commons

However, the two Georgian Wikipedia editors who traveled to Kyiv met many like-minded people, got to know Wikipedians from other countries in the region, received direction, and realized that it was possible to form a local Wikimedia user group. According to Mikheil, administrator of the Georgian Wikipedia and delegate of the Georgian community to the Kyiv conference, this moment marked the beginning of Wikimedia Georgia’s history:

For me, this was the first international Wikimedia event. Before that, as a Georgian community, we always met in Tbilisi, and the main topic of our conversation was the development and improvement of Georgian Wikipedia. Before visiting Kyiv, I didn’t realize how developed the Wikimedia Movement is, and that we can do a lot locally to develop both Wikimedia projects and the local Movement in Georgia itself. This became a turning point for us. — Mikheil.

Upon returning to Georgia, the two users shared their experiences with the local community, which lead to a decision to begin work on founding a user group around the Georgian Wikipedia.

After active work and satisfying all the necessary procedures, on 16 February 2015, the Wikimedia Foundation’s Affiliations Committee (AffCom) recognized the Wikimedia Community User Group Georgia — an organization dedicated to supporting the development of Georgian-language Wikimedia projects and the Wikimedia community in Georgia.

From 2016 onward, the Wikimedia Community User Group Georgia has actively implemented various projects, including article competitions and international photo contests, such as Wiki Loves Monuments and Wiki Loves Earth.

WikiCamps, WikiClubs, and strategic partnerships

Jaba Labadze during teachers’ WikiCamp 2025, photo by Kurmanbek (CC BY-SA 4.0), via Wikimedia Commons

Over the years, the organization grew significantly, bringing together more Wikipedians and Wikimedians. On this path of development, in 2019, the organization officially registered as a non-profit in Georgia, and in 2020, it received its first annual grant from the Wikimedia Foundation. All of this allowed the organization to carry out multiple projects, including initiatives aimed at strengthening the local Wikimedia community, improving skills of new and existing community members, providing scholarships for participation in regional and international conferences, and opening Wikiclubs in the regions to involve more participants in the Wikimedia projects.

During this period, the organization established partnerships with various institutions, including the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia, the Administration of the President of Georgia, and the National Library of Georgia. It also collaborates with various public and private schools and organizations.

For many years, the organization has hosted WikiCamps for teachers and students, helping to attract young people and those involved in education to contribute to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. Across Georgia, the organization has established multiple WikiClubs, where students learn how to contribute to Wikimedia projects. Both WikiClubs and WikiCamps have significantly increased the content of the Georgian Wikipedia, the number of its editors, and the overall quality of the project.

New chapter for Wikimedia Georgia

Wikimedia Georgia will continue to develop the local Wikimedia community in Georgia, photo by Adem (CC BY-SA 4.0), via Wikimedia Commons

Although the Affiliations Committee and the Wikimedia Foundation announced in August 2025 a pause in the recognition of new Wikimedia affiliates until March 31, 2026, the Affiliations Committee had already recommended in March 2025 that the Wikimedia Foundation recognize Wikimedia Georgia as a chapter, allowing its transition to chapter status.

Wikimedia chapters are independent nonprofit organizations that support Wikipedia, its sibling projects, and their mission within specific regions. As a chapter, Wikimedia Georgia opens up new opportunities for the growth of the Georgian Wikipedia, joining the global network as its newest member.

Jaba Labadze, Wikiclubs coordinator of Wikimedia Georgia, who has been an active Wikipedian since 2008 and has created more than 13,000 articles, shares why chapter recognition is important for the organization:

I have been contributing to Wikipedia since 2008 and have been guiding others for several years. I am happy that our efforts have been recognized. Gaining chapter status opens up new possibilities for the advancement of Georgian Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. As we attain chapter status, we will encounter even more challenges, which we are eager to tackle together as a team. I will do my best to utilize all my experience for this endeavor. — Jaba Labadze.

Now, as a recognized chapter, Wikimedia Georgia continues to promote Wikimedia projects and advocate for policies that support Wikipedia, remaining committed to further developing the Wikimedia movement in Georgia.

