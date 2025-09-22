Amplifying Inclusion and Climate Justice in Southern Africa: September Report

Following up on my work progress from August with the AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice fellowship, I kept up with content creation, capacity building and community support for my participants. Our focus remains closing knowledge gaps around climate justice and gender equity in Namibia, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

On capacity building, I hosted one office hour and two virtual training sessions with a hands-on demo on: “Structured data on Wikimedia Commons” and “Exploring Wikidata Tools”. These sessions emphasized the relevance of adopting structured data on Wikimedia Commons, making a more consistent, multilingual, and software-friendly access to media files. This in turn enhances their usability, searchability, and integration across platforms. Also, participants learnt some useful Wikidata tools and gadgets which will definitely enhance their editing experience.

Graphic design for training session

In line with the fellowship goals, we created 6 new Wikidata items including Girl Child Network, National Directorate of Climate Change, Mozambique, Zimbabwe Gender Commission, and added structured data to 11 media files on Wikimedia Commons. We also worked on translating 9 Wikipedia articles from English language to Igbo language. The outreach dashboard and manual scoring system helped to track the progress and impact of all the edits from participants.

Snapshot of participants at the virtual training session

Looking ahead to October, I am planning more content, more training sessions, and more participants joining us. I am excited that we’re working together to positively change the conversation around climate justice and gender equity.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation