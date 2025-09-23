Bukhara Through the Eyes of Wikimedians: A WikiTour into History

From 21 to 24 August 2025, members of North-West Russia Wiki-Historians User Group together with Uzbek Wikimedians organized a WikiTour to Bukhara — one of Uzbekistan’s ancient cities — ahead of the Wiki Loves Monuments photo competition. The tour’s purpose was to enrich Wikimedia Commons with photographs of Bukhara’s historic monuments, rich architecture, and sculptural heritage. During the WikiTour, participants exchanged knowledge and shared their interest in the city’s historical landmarks.

On the first day we visited Bukhara’s green spaces and familiarized ourselves with local farms. Because we arrived in the city in the afternoon and checked into the hotel, that concluded our activities for the day. Even the hotel, being located within the old city, was decorated in a traditional style. The main program began the following day. Our first stop was the Kukaldash Madrasa in the city center. Dating from the 16th century, this madrasa still ranks among the largest in Central Asia. Walking through its rooms and narrow cells, I felt as if I had stepped back several centuries, the students who once lived there seemed to come alive in my imagination. From the madrasa roof the panorama was remarkable — the famous Kalyan Minaret and the Lyab-i Hauz ensemble were clearly visible. One truly feels immersed in history.

In the madrasa courtyard we observed a number of artisans crafting various goods — a vivid example of Oriental craftsmanship. We then explored the covered bazaar, where I noticed traditional embroidery work, several young women were stitching by hand. Bukhara is renowned for its embroidery arts. Later we visited the house-museum of Sadriddin Ayni, one of the Jadid reformers of Turkestan. As we walked past centuries-old buildings, we saw carpet weavers at work and went inside to observe them. The first thing that caught my eye in the museum courtyard was dozens of tortoises eating apples and pears — a singular and memorable sight that left a strong impression. Throughout the tour we also met several master blacksmiths and admired their skillfully crafted metalwork, including knives, swords, samovars, trays, and other items.

Our next destination was one of Bukhara’s most famous landmarks – the Kalyan Minaret. Standing for nearly a thousand years, this minaret evokes a unique sense of awe. Right beside it lies the Poi Kalon Mosque. As one of the Wikimedians noted, in earlier times the call to prayer was made directly from the minaret. Behind it stands the Mir-i Arab Madrasa. I tried to capture some of the most beautiful moments of my days in Bukhara through photographs – as did all of us. The next stop was the Ark of Bukhara, which dates back to the 1st century BCE. The Ark has witnessed the eras of the Bukhar Khudahs, Samanids, Karakhanids, Mongols, and later became the palace of the Shaybanids, Bukhara khans, and emirs. Experiencing this history and capturing the beauty of the Ark in photographs was truly inspiring. At the entrance, we visited a small museum with fellow Wikimedians. Sadly, much of the Ark’s inner courtyard was destroyed during the Russian invasion. Around the Ark, we could even see camels resting and pigeons. In the evening, we enjoyed tasting Bukhara’s unique and delicious cuisine.

With pigeons at Chor-Bakr mausoleum.

The following day began with a visit to the house-museum of Fayzulla Khojayev, the first leader of the Uzbek SSR. I had long wanted to see the home of this historic figure, who was among the wealthiest and most educated individuals of his time. The house captivates visitors with its architecture, oriental decorations, and intricately carved columns. From there, we went to the Sitorai Mohi Xosa Palace. I had heard many legends about this place. The palace is named after a Bukhara princess, whose beauty was compared to the moon and stars. It is said that master craftsmen, including the renowned Usta Shirin, were involved in its construction. At the entrance, I noticed two marble lion statues, carved two centuries ago from the famous Gozgon marble by Usta Abdurahim. Inside, I saw beauty unlike anything I had ever seen before. The palace walls were made of mirrors, and according to tradition, the decorations were designed to reflect all four seasons. However, since the city was invaded during autumn, the palace’s decorations remained in the autumnal style. Behind the palace stretched a garden, followed by the Amir’s inner palace and harem. The architecture of the inner palace was distinctive, though unlike typical Central Asian style.

Of course, we visited many other sites as well. But here I have tried to share impressions of the most unforgettable places. Throughout the WikiTour, eight participants exchanged valuable knowledge and created lasting memories together. We believe that once this year’s Wiki Loves Monuments photo contest begins, we will clearly see how impactful our WikiTour has been. The WikiTour in Bukhara was not only about photography – it was also a unique opportunity to engage with the city’s culture, history, and craftsmanship. Together, Uzbek Wikimedians and members of North-West Russia Wiki-Historians User Group discovered the ancient city and enriched Wikimedia Commons with their contributions. This initiative will continue, as we are already planning our next trip – to Khorezm. We hope that this journey will also bring valuable new knowledge and photographs for the global Wikimedia community.

A group photo from the WikiTour in Bukhara.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation