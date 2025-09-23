TACE Wiki Hub Embarks on Wikipedia Editing Journey

On August 30, 2025, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group organized a hands-on, in-person Wikipedia training session for members of the TACE Wiki Hub at the Tamale College of Education (TACE). The session brought together approximately 35 enthusiastic students eager to engage with open knowledge and contribute to the growth of Dagbani language content online.



Facilitators Achiri Bitamsimli and Alhaji Darajaati, supported by core team members of the Dagbani Wikipedia, guided participants through the essentials of creating accounts, navigating Wikipedia, and engaging with articles. The training also emphasized Wikimedia’s core values, the importance of reliable sourcing, and the role of Wikipedia editing in preserving and promoting local knowledge and culture.

The workshop fostered a lively and collaborative atmosphere, with students actively asking questions, taking notes, and making their first edits. Beyond skill-building, it served as a community-strengthening experience that inspired curiosity, commitment, and a sense of ownership among participants.

A key milestone of the day was the appointment of leaders to manage and coordinate the TACE Wiki Hub. This step ensures continuity, mentorship, and collaboration as the hub begins its journey of sustained contributions to the Dagbani Wikimedia movement.

This training marks an important beginning not only for the students of TACE but also for the broader mission of making Dagbani knowledge more accessible, visible, and impactful across the internet.

