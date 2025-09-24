Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Hosts Wikidata Lexemes Cleanup Training

On September 6, 2025, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group organized a practical Wikidata Lexemes Cleanup training to strengthen community capacity in enhancing linguistic data on Wikidata. The session, facilitated by Fuseini Mohammed Kamal-Deen (Dnshitobu), brought together community members to build technical skills in editing and enriching lexemes.



The training provided hands-on guidance on key components of lexeme improvement, including:

Has characteristics and Usage example – documenting how words are used in real-life contexts.

By the end of the session, participants had gained deeper knowledge of lexemes and practical experience in applying these concepts. The training not only improved their technical proficiency but also empowered them to contribute more effectively to the documentation of the Dagbani language on Wikidata.

Through initiatives like this, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group continues to advance its mission of making open knowledge more inclusive, particularly by amplifying African languages on Wikimedia platforms.

Dashboard to track the edits of participants for the Wikidata lexemes cleanup exercise:

https://outreachdashboard.wmflabs.org/courses/Dagbani_Wikimedians_User_Group/Lexemes_Cleanup?enrolled=false&failure_reason=cannot_join_twice

